A'ja Wilson made history during the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty game on Saturday. Although Las Vegas ended up losing the contest 92-78, that did not stop Wilson from accomplishing a historic feat, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“Some history for A'ja Wilson, whose 24 points have kept the Aces in this: She's now the 6th player in WNBA history to record 100 career double-doubles, doing so in 228 career games (4th fastest). Her 138th 20-point game ties Tamika Catchings for 7th-most in WNBA history,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson ended up finishing the game with 31 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. She added two steals and a blocked shot as well. It was an all-around strong performance for the Aces star to say the least. At this point in her career, Wilson is seemingly capable of recording a double-double in any game.

Her team did not provide her with much help on Saturday. Of course, the Liberty are among the championship favorites once again after winning it all last year. The Aces could make a championship run as well, but Wilson will need more help from her teammates.

A'ja Wilson on track for another MVP season

At 28 years old, Wilson is already a three-time MVP. She enjoyed one of the best seasons of her career in 2024, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per outing. Wilson's all-around dominance makes her the best overall player in the WNBA.

The Liberty probably feature the best team in the league — although the Minnesota Lynx are a true contender as well. With A'ja Wilson on the floor, though, the Aces are capable of upsetting any contender. As a result, Las Vegas is still a team that could make things especially interesting in the postseason.

The Aces will look to earn their first victory of the season on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun on the road.