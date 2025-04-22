Las Vegas is a known hot spot for major events, regularly resulting in sightings of all types of celebrities. Even athletes who spend their lives in the city can still make surprising appearances, which is how fans spotted Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes. The Aces stars couldn't miss the RAW after WrestleMania, which was taking place in their own city.

Eagle-eyed spectators were able to catch a glimpse of the Aces duo sitting ringside when they were featured on the jumbotron, waving to the camera and enjoying a night of wrestling during Monday Night RAW.

Aces fans in the arena and at home were ecstatic to see their hometown favorites pop up on their screens and receive some much-deserved, but somewhat unexpected, recognition.

Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes are at #WWERAW in Las Vegas tonight. pic.twitter.com/PnJsnpe54o — Storm Chasers (@WNBAStormChaser) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Didn't have this on my bingo card,” one basketball fan said on X, formerly Twitter, with laughing emojis.

Another supporter pointed out how the simple shout-out could contribute even more to the exponential growth of women's sports. “Glad to see they got some TV time,” they posted on the WNBA's subreddit. “Hopefully some wrestling fans will tune into some WNBA.”

Another person pointed out how important it was that the WWE incorporated local stars into its biggest event of the year.

“Right away, I said, ‘This is awesome! Showing the WNBA some love,'” they explained in their post. “Because all the time it's usually NFL or [NBA] players sitting ringside that get shown and invited. Good on Triple H to know the Aces are popular in Vegas.”

Gray is coming off a stellar offseason, captaining her Rose BC squad to the first-ever Unrivaled League Championship and claiming MVP honors in the victory over Vinyl. Stokes, meanwhile, is a two-time WNBA champ with Las Vegas who signed a two-year extension with the team in 2024. The Aces' season tips off in a few weeks when they face the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty on May 17.