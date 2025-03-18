Chelsea Gray added another accolade to her decorated career Monday night, earning the Unrivaled Finals MVP after leading Rose BC to a 62-54 win over Vinyl and the inaugural Unrivaled championship.

The veteran guard became the only player in basketball history to win a WNBA title, WNBA Finals MVP, Olympic gold medal, Unrivaled championship and Unrivaled Finals MVP, per Duke women's basketball.

Gray finished with 18 points and eight assists in the title game, one day after scoring 39 points in the semifinals. Her consistent play throughout the playoffs — including averages of 28.5 points, six assists, 49% shooting from the field and 44% from 3-point range — earned her the league’s first postseason MVP honor, per ClutchPoints.

“Hell yeah, there was motivation,” Gray said, as reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “Last year was hard. It was rough. Even when I came back I wasn’t 100%. A lot of people thought I was. I put the work in, I do my job and then I talk after.”

Gray’s impact extended beyond her own scoring. She helped set up Rose center Azura Stevens for multiple crucial baskets, including a stretch where Gray, double-teamed near the perimeter, dished a no-look pass to Stevens for a layup. Stevens finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

Veterans help Rose clinch Unrivaled title

With Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese sidelined for a second straight game with a left hand injury, Rose relied on strong play from its veterans to close out the win. Brittney Sykes sealed the game with a 3-point play in the final possession, knocking down the free throw after drawing a foul at the rim.

Rose coach Nola Henry, who led the team through an injury-riddled season, praised her team’s resilience.

“From day one they counted us out,” Henry said. “What they going to say now?”

Unrivaled’s unique 3-on-3 format and playoff prize structure — including a $50,000 bonus per championship player — offered a high-stakes platform for players to compete in the WNBA offseason. The league’s first season concluded with Rose overcoming a 1-4 start to claim the title and cement Gray’s name in another exclusive category of basketball history.