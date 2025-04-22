It appears that WrestleMania 41 was a hit for WWE with its viewership. Not only did they get over 120,000 fans in Allegiant Stadium, but they also shattered last year's WrestleMania viewership and box office records.

The company announced on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, that WrestleMania 41 generated the largest gate in its history, thanks to the 124,693 fans that attended the two-night extravaganza (per Variety). Additionally, it is the “most-viewed” WrestleMania ever, beating out last year's event as it was up 114%.

It likely helped that WrestleMania 41 was the first edition of the annual event to be livestreamed on Netflix. WrestleMania 41 was streaming on Netflix in international markets (and on Peacock in the United States).

Why was WWE WrestleMania 41 groundbreaking?

The match card for WrestleMania 41 was stacked. It featured most of WWE's top stars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and CM Punk.

It was also a historic event. During the second night, Cena beat Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This win broke his tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in WWE history. He now has 17 world title reigns.

Plus, it was Cena's final WrestleMania. He announced his farewell tour in July 2024 at the Money in the Bank PLE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Not even four months into the run, Cena has won his 17th world championship. He lost the Royal Rumble before winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match in March 2025, setting him up for his match against Rhodes.

After the Elimination Chamber bout, he turned heel for the first time in decades. He has been a babyface for most of his career, and now, he is the ultimate villain.

There were other notable matches as well. Punk got to main event his first WrestleMania in his triple threat match against Reigns and Seth Rollins. While he did not win, the bout was history-making.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year. It has only gotten bigger since they formed TKO Group Holdings with UFC. Next year, WWE returns to New Orleans, Louisiana, for WrestleMania 42.

What's next?

While WrestleMania 41 has come and gone, WWE will keep the train moving. Their next PLE is Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri. It appears the event will be headlined by Cena and Randy Orton, who will face one more time in their storied careers.

Over the summer, WWE will bring SummerSlam to New Jersey. It will emanate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, and Cardi B will host it.