As Unrivaled’s inaugural season wraps up with its championship game, co-founder Breanna Stewart said the league’s biggest impact extends beyond highlight plays and stat lines. For Stewart, the real value lies in giving WNBA players — especially younger ones — an opportunity to develop their skills between seasons.

“We want you to see how hard we’re going on the court, but the big purpose of this is player development and getting better,” Stewart said, as reported by Alanis Thames of the Associated Press. “Before Unrivaled happened, it would be, you play in the W, you go overseas. There’s not time to really like work on your game or figure out what you did right or wrong in one season to the next.”

The 3-on-3 offseason league, co-founded by Stewart and Napheesa Collier, offers WNBA players a domestic alternative to overseas play. It also gives them structured training and access to experienced coaches like Teresa Weatherspoon and Phil Handy.

“For me, to see (young players) continue to get comfortable, take feedback really, really well and try to implement it, whether from the vets or the coaches, is something that’s really important,” Stewart said.

WNBA players praise Unrivaled for helping them stay active in offseason

Players like Rae Burrell and Rhyne Howard have credited Unrivaled for helping them sharpen their games ahead of the WNBA season. Burrell said her defense, vision, and confidence all improved during her time with Vinyl BC. Howard, one of the league’s top scorers, emphasized how the league has helped her build consistency and leadership.

“For me, it’s just been about being able to not only continue to create an open space, but still being able to make everybody better in such a short game,” Howard said. “I think that’s really been key to my success. And then also just the consistency that I’ve been trying to build upon.”

Angel Reese, recently named Unrivaled’s Defensive Player of the Year, also used the league to expand her offensive skill set before a hand injury sidelined her for the playoffs. Washington’s Aaliyah Edwards said competing against players like Stewart and Jewell Loyd boosted her confidence and helped solidify her identity as a three-level scorer.

Monday’s title game between Vinyl and Rose closed out the league’s eight-week season. While the results matter, Stewart and other players say the true success of Unrivaled lies in how it prepares them for the summer ahead — both physically and mentally.