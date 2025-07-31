One of the main reasons for the Minnesota Lynx's success so far during the 2025 WNBA season is the stardom of Napheesa Collier. Collier is on the short list of contenders for the WNBA MVP award this year and if the season ended today, many would project her to win it.

Off the court, Collier has also been busy establishing a name for herself in the business sector, and recently, Lynx team owner and former MLB great Alex Rodriguez spoke about his admiration for the team's star player in that regard.

“Napheesa is an incredible example and role model for other athletes, both men and women, that you can take something in sports and not take your eye oﬀ the ball, but yet build something really equally as special on the business side,” said Rodriguez, per Jenna Lemoncelli of The New York Post. “So, hats oﬀ to her.”

Alongside New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, Collier founded Unrivaled, a 3v3 women's basketball league that takes place during the offseason in Miami.

A new ownership regime

Rodriguez also spoke on his time with the New York Yankees and how their ownership group motivated his own business acumen.

“I gotta tell you, I played for almost 25 years in the major leagues and to be able to take some of my practices that I’ve learned from the life of George Steinbrenner, who was a great boss and an incredible role model,” Rodriguez said. “He expected only the best, so I was able to learn from the best in the business, that was great.

Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore own both the Lynx and their NBA counterparts, the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a drawn-out saga that at one point looked like it may come up fruitless.

However, the deal ultimately went through and both the Lynx and Timberwolves have been playing well since the new ownership took over. Last year, the Lynx made it all the way to the WNBA Finals before bowing out to the New York Liberty in five games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have made it to two straight Western Conference Finals and are now looking for ways to get over the hump.

Rodriguez's eye for business has clearly rubbed off on some of the teams' players during his tenure in Minnesota.