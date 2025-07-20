Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier made WNBA All-Star Game history in Saturday's matchup between Team Collier and Team Clark.

In 19 minutes of action, Collier finished with a stat line of 36 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and a steal. She shot 13-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Her scoring outburst allowed her to make history with a new impressive record. She surpassed Arike Ogunbowale for the most points a player scored in a WNBA All-Star game with 36.

What's next for Napheesa Collier, Lynx

Napheesa Collier shined on the court among WNBA All-Stars as she led her squad to a 151-131 victory over Team Clark.

Due to injury, Caitlin Clark was unable to represent her squad. As a result, Team Collier had a big advantage over their opponents.

They proved that with their performance in the first quarter, outscoring Team Clark 49-36. They grew their lead to 82-60 at halftime, never losing control of their momentum en route to the blowout win.

Shot efficiency and free throws made the difference in what was an offensive free-for-all. Team Collier succeeded in these categories, making 54.8% of their total shot attempts, including 37.5% from three. This was different from Team Clark, who made 48.6% of their overall shots, including 29.7% of their chances from deep.

Seven players scored in double-digits on the winners' side, including Collier. Allisha Gray had a solid showing with 18 points and two assists on 5-0f-12 shooting from downtown. Nneka Ogwumike came next with 16 points and seven rebounds, Kelsey Plum had 16 points and five rebounds, while Kayla McBride provided 15 points.

She will now return to business with the Lynx. they boast a 20-4 record on the season, possessing the top spot of the Western Conference standings. They are four games above the Phoenix Mercury and 5.5 games above the Seattle Storm.

When the WNBA All-Star break ends, the Lynx will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Chicago Sky on July 22 at 8 p.m. ET.