The Minnesota Lynx saw their win streak come to an end on Sunday, as they got tripped up by the Atlanta Dream at Target Center in Minnesota via a 90-86 score. Before that loss, Napheesa Collier and company had a four-game undefeated run going. They also entered the Dream game coming off a 109-78 demolition of the Las Vegas Aces at home.

Despite losing to Atlanta, the Lynx were able to give the Dream doses of nightmares, thanks to the presence and dominance of Collier, who had the best individual performance in the contest. The 28-year-old Collier led all scorers in the game with 32 points on an efficient 14-for-18 shooting from the floor while adding eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

With that performance, Collier did not just add to his incredible 2025 WNBA season; she also expanded on her historic single-season accomplishment, according to StatMuse.

Following the Lynx's game versus Atlanta, StatMuse shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Napheesa Collier is the only player in WNBA history to have “multiple 30/5/5/2/2 games.”

Collier had two other such games this season before Sunday. She had 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Jun. 14. The former UCOnn Huskies star also had 33 points, 11 boards, three assists, three steals and three blocks in a victory against the Connecticut Sun on May 23.

Clearly, Napheesa Collier's big night was not enough to tow the Lynx into a victory over Atlanta. The Dream relied on a balanced attack to thwart Minnesota. Brittney Griner paced Atlanta with 22 points to go with four rebounds and three assists, while Jordin Canada fired 18 points and recorded four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Additionally, Allisha Gray and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who came off the bench, each contributed 12 points for the Dream, who improved to 15-10.

The Lynx, on the other hand, dropped to 22-5, but they clearly are still the top team in the WNBA. Their record is 3.5 games better than the rest of the league, with the New York Liberty coming in at second in the standings with a 17-7 record through Sunday.

Speaking of which, the Lynx will take on New York this coming Wednesday at Target Center for the last of their five-game homestand.