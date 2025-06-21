In an MVP race dominated by Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark, Phoenix Mercury star forward Alyssa Thomas has entered her name into the conversation.

When the Mercury made a massive trade for Thomas, the franchise knew they were getting a star. However, she's completely shifted the dynamics and culture of the franchise.

While stars Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper are alongside the former Maryland Terrapins star, the latter has brought her signature style.

Toughness, competitiveness, and most importantly, defense.

Not to mention, the 10-4 Phoenix record has made things all the more impressive. Copper missed the first 11 games of the season. As a result, Thomas shouldered more of a burden.

She's not an amazing scorer, but is having a near-career year in that category. Also, for her 12th season in the WNBA, there's another level she's reaching.

Her playmaking has been otherworldly, as her nine assists per game lead the league. Still, it's not just the box score numbers that stand out. It's how she's been setting up her teammates.

The Mercury surrounded the Big 3 with shooting, size, and versatility. Defenders have to decide whether to leave shooters open or let Thomas get a full head of steam towards the basket.

When the defense collapses, that's when she's at her best. For instance, Thomas has a league-leading 22.4 passes leading to a shot/game. Furthermore, the team has an estimated field goal percentage of 57.3 on shots from her passes, which ranks third.

Her game isn't the signature step-back logo three-pointer from Clark, or the post fade-away from Collier. However, Thomas' game is rooted in doing all the little things and living up to her nickname as “The Engine.”

Napheesa Collier, Caitlin Clark make MVP tough for Alyssa Thomas

Unfortunately for Thomas, the current Minnesota Lynx star is having the best season of her career. While the statistics suggest that claim, it's been her impact on both sides.

After all, Collier took home the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. She might win it once again. Also, the Lynx are 11-1, with their only loss coming against the Seattle Storm.

However, much like Thomas earlier in the season, Collier is dealing with her fair share of injuries. And the same thing goes with Clark.

Speaking of the Indiana Fever star, many have suggested that she could take home the MVP in her sophomore season. Her transcendent impact speaks volumes, as Indy hasn't been the same when she's off the floor.

Article Continues Below

Her gravitational effect can truly decide the outcome of a game. That signature shot and elite playmaking are second-to-none, and something that the league hasn't seen before.

Clark has taken some steps to improve her game. The on-court awareness, shot-selection, and efficiency has seen improvements. With a well-rounded roster, she hasn't played hero-ball as much.

If there's one thing in common with all three players, though, it's that their respective teams are the best in the league.

Alyssa Thomas is entering historic territory with Mercury

The Engine's first season in the Valley has been historic. After Thomas tied the Mercury's single-game assist record (15), she's on pace to do something the league has never seen before.

She could become the first player in WNBA history to average 14.0+ points, 7.0+ rebounds and 9.0+ assists while shooting 50% or better from the field.

Still, her game isn't as flashy as Collier or Clark. For the casual fan, they won't be wowed by what Thomas brings to the court.

However, her opponents, former teammates, coaches, current teammates and coaches all know. They see the intensity, and Thomas' alter ego she brings on the hardwood.

No matter what, a near quarter of the season is about wrapped up, and the MVP race is clear with Collier and Clark. However, if Thomas stays healthy and continues to put up the historic numbers, she can easily slide into the conversation.

Furthermore, the Mercury's team success could very well play a factor into where she stands in the race. After placing in the Top 5 in MVP voting for the last three seasons, this could be the breakthrough.

History, impact on a brand new team, and immediate success will be a factor. Even if the recency bias shows, it won't diminish her credentials for being in the conversation, and possibly walking away with her first ever MVP trophy.