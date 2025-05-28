May 28, 2025 at 1:46 AM ET

Five games in, and Alyssa Thomas is already making history for the Phoenix Mercury. After Thomas was traded to the Mercury, she made it clear that there's one goal in mind: a championship.

In the process of doing so, she's likely to make history, and that's exactly what she did against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. Thomas had 15 assists, tying Cappie Pondexter's record for the most assists in a single game in franchise history.

When Thomas was asked about the achievement, she gave credit where she thought it was due.

"It's an honor, definitely a reason why I came here," Thomas said. "The history and all the players, but the credit goes to my teammates. They hit the open shots. It's really not me.

“It's an honor, definitely a reason why I came here,” Thomas said. “The history and all the players, but the credit goes to my teammates. They hit the open shots. It's really not me.

“When everyone's keying in trying to double team, it's on them, and they hit over one each and every time.”

“The engine” is one of the most selfless players in the league. However, she's one of the most intense in the association. For instance, Thomas's alter-ego is fueling the Mercury's success.

That no-nonsense, yet trusting and caring nature is the perfect recipe to unlock confidence in her teammates.

Who else was impressed by Alyssa Thomas making Mercury history?

Her head coach, Nate Tibbetts has been infatuated with “the engine” since arriving in Phoenix. It's not common that a coach gets another coach on the floor.

Not to mention, Thomas's positionless basketball style fits the Mercury's mold, and specifically Tibbetts. Following the game, the head coach was impressed, but had jokes for his star forward.

"I just noticed 15 assists about 10 minutes ago, I mean she probably could have had 20 if we would have made a a shot in the first half," Tibbetts joked.

“I just noticed 15 assists about 10 minutes ago, I mean she probably could have had 20 if we would have made a a shot in the first half,” Tibbetts joked.

“We talk about throwing strikes, not balls, she throws strikes every time.. but, 15, that's pretty impressive. That's pretty impressive. This has been a great organization been around for a long time. In your fifth game to get to 15 assists, is pretty awesome.”

The trust with Thomas, her teammates, the coaching staff, and the organization is unmatched. As a result, it's led the Mercury to a 4-1 start, despite missing All-WNBA starter Kahleah Copper and starter Natasha Mack.

As Phoenix takes on the Western Conference Champions in the Minnesota Lynx, Thomas might need to make more history to secure the franchise's fifth win.