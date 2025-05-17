PHOENIX– Alyssa Thomas is one of the best players in the WNBA. After the Phoenix Mercury traded for Thomas in February, what they didn't know was who they would be getting on and off the court.

There's a surprising alter ego on the hardwood, contrary to her off the floor. The former Maryland Terrapins forward is as reserved as it gets once either practice or a game concludes.

Thomas sat down with ClutchPoints for an exclusive interview to discuss the duality of who she is.

“After practice, I go home; I sit on the couch, catch up on some shows,” Thomas said. “Now that I'm on the West Coast, I'm able to watch NBA games without having to stay up till midnight. So yeah, (outside of basketball), I'm just a really chill person.”

On the court, no one would think that. Thomas is known for being vocal on both sides of the ball. Whether it's coaching her teammates, being the defensive anchor, or navigating the opposition's defense, she's a jack of all trades.

Sometimes in sports, competitiveness can be a lost art. For the former Terrapin, that is never an issue with her. She's been notable for setting the tone. Whether it's jawing at an opposing player, the official, or letting her teammates know, the bar is high.

She wants everyone to be on that same competitive level.

When did Alyssa Thomas's competitiveness start?

This specific inferno began as a child. It didn't spring up one day out of nowhere. As she explained, even a simple board game was a serious thing in the Thomas household.

“I think it's always been there. I grew up in a super-competitive family,” Thomas said. “My mom never let us win at anything, whether it was Candyland or playing my parents in two-on-two. If we wanted to win, we really earned it.

“So for me, I think it's more so my competitive drive and just wanting to win.”

Being raised to be an elite competitor has served the Mercury All-Star well. She's had a storied career since joining the WNBA. As a six-time All-Defensive and three-time All-WNBA forward, her skill set is truly dynamic.

Throughout the Mercury's training camp, they've coined the term ‘positionless basketball.' As a result, the Mercury's positionless basketball has been a seamless fit for Thomas. She's always embraced that, ever since being drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2014.

Even though she expects greatness, it's for good reason. Thomas has almost reached the WNBA pinnacle of hoisting the WNBA championship. Despite her valiant effort, she came up short twice (2019, 2022).

Because of her relentless pursuit of giving everything she has, her teams have experienced immediate success. Still, her style isn't for everyone.

It could turn more than a few heads. However, pairing Thomas with All-WNBA players in Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally could channel that competitiveness into a legitimate title shot.

Mercury and Alyssa Thomas have a synchronous standard

When asked about how others have viewed her standards on the court, Thomas chuckled, took a breath, and became transparent.

“They would say I'm a hard one to play with,” Thomas joked. “I think I have such a high standard for myself… just being in Connecticut and everything that we've had. I think we had to be that much better to compete at the highest level.

“Myself personally, I'm just underestimated, and that's a lot of what I do. So like I said, I have a standard that's that much higher for myself that I go out there and try to surpass that each and every night.”

The Mercury's standard is about winning and being the best on every front. Whether it's winning WNBA titles, fan experiences, or being active parts of the community, both Thomas and the organization have an aligned identity.

Winning at the highest level.

She shared more of that same vision.

“I think I still go about it the same way. Like you said, they have a lot of history, a lot of culture, a lot of great players, which was another reason why I wanted to come here,” Thomas said. “But when you look at the last couple of years, they haven't been to their standard that we're all so accustomed to knowing them to be.

“So for me, it's just exciting to come here and play in an organization that has won it, has had the MVPs and all these great players… I'm coming in and trying to win at the same level.”

Although the infectious competitive spirit might be on the court and accentuated to a significant degree, it's not who she is off the court.

Even if there's a historic achievement– like her first WNBA championship– Thomas afterwards might find herself relaxing on her couch, watching some NBA basketball or catching up on a TV show.

That alter-ego shows itself on the hardwood. Anywhere else, it is nonexistent.