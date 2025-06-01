The Phoenix Mercury have been off to a strong start to the 2025 WNBA season. With a record of 4-2, the Mercury have been powered by their major offseason acquisitions. But heading into their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Mercury are still dealing with an injury to star forward Alyssa Thomas.

Coming into the Mercury’s game against the Sparks, Alyssa Thomas was officially ruled out as she continues to deal with a calf injury, as per Underdog WNBA. The Sparks game will be the second straight game that Thomas will miss with the injury. She was sidelined during the team’s win against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday.

With Thomas on the bench, the Mercury dropped only their second game of the season, 74-71, to the Minnesota Lynx after Natisha Hiedeman’s eventual game-winner.

Thomas’ injury isn’t the only injury the Mercury have dealt with to begin the regular season. All-Star guard Kahleah Copper has yet to make her 2025 debut after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month. She is expected to be sidelined at least four to six weeks.

Article Continues Below

Through the Mercury’s first five games of the season, Thomas has been playing a little over 33 minutes per game and taking around 11 shot attempts per game. She had been averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 64 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This past offseason was a busy one of the Mercury as they made several high profile additions, one of which was Thomas. Thomas was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Connecticut Sun, a move that preceded another major sign-and-trade deal involving Satou Sabally joining the Mercury. Thomas was an All-Star last season while Sabally was an All-Star in 2023.

This season is Thomas’ first in a different jersey. Originally selected by the New York Liberty with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Thomas had played her entire career to this point with the Connecticut Sun. She played a total of 11 seasons with the Sun which including five All-Star appearances and two WNBA Finals appearances in 2019 and 2022.