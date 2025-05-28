PHOENIX– Even though the Phoenix Mercury are 4-1 to start the season, it wasn't what head coach Nate Tibbetts expected when Kahleah Copper went down with an injury.

“No one was more in shock when Kah (Kahleah Copper) got hurt,” Tibbetts said postgame after the Mercury's 94-89 win over the Chicago Sky.

“I'm not going to lie, going into that first game, I was a little bit nervous just how we were gonna create offense with AT (Alyssa Thomas) and Satou (Sabally). Trying to always make the first domino fall, and we've done a good job of talking about our spacing… they're understanding what we're looking to do.”

Much of the discussion surrounding the team centered on the new Big 3. After Diana Taurasi retired, and Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream, it's a new era in Phoenix.

Copper and Natasha Mack are the only two returning players from that 2024 roster. Funny enough, Copper's super important factor heading into the Mercury's 2025 season was her leadership.

Even with superstars like Thomas and Sabally, the second-year Phoenix guard is calling the shots. Regardless of Tibbetts' worry, the 4-1 start has been what they searched for.

The only loss came against the Seattle Storm on the road, where they mostly beat themselves. It was tied at 70 a piece with 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They ended up squandering the game.

Still, winning four of five without Copper is pretty impressive.

Nate Tibbetts is proud of his Mercury squad after 4-1 start

Not only does the 4-1 start help the team, it helps Copper. She won't have to rush back from her arthroscopic knee surgery. Tibbetts touched more on how her injury truly stings.

“I thought she just had an amazing training camp,” Tibbetts said. “And just seeing her, AT (Alyssa Thomas) and Satou (Sabally) play off each other was pretty to watch, and I'm excited about where we're headed.”

Luckily, for Phoenix, Thomas and Sabally have been a dynamic one-two punch. The former Dallas Wings star was nicknamed “the unicorn” for her all-around and positionless play.

Meanwhile, Thomas is one of the most consistent players in the league. Her complete game, and tenacious defensive approach have solidified an identity for the Mercury.

With Copper out, it's forced Phoenix's dynamic duo to trust its teammates. Rookies like Kitija Laksa, Monique Akoa Makani, and Lexi Held have risen to the occasion.

Funny enough, on Tuesday the Mercury had four rookies hit three or more 3-point shots — a franchise record.

“I think if you watched me over the years, I've always had confidence in my teammates, each and every day,” Thomas said. “We're in the gym working together. I'm always about the easy shot and and when they're open, I'm going to find them.”

Can Phoenix sustain its success without Kahleah Copper?

The team's previous two wins have been a tad concerning. They had a horrendous offensive game against the Washington Mystics. However, they redeemed themselves against the Sky, despite being down 16.

Still, they will face the first big test of the season against the Minnesota Lynx. The latter is undefeated, and have an extremely motivated Napheesa Collier, who won the Western Conference Player of the Week.

However, the Mercury's relentlessness on both sides of the ball could be a difference maker. Although Tibbetts might be nervous for that Friday game, he couldn't have asked for more from his team following a 4-1 start.