PHOENIX– Less than 24 hours after DeWanna Bonner was expected to sign with the Phoenix Mercury, her journey has come full-circle. The long-time WNBA All-Star landed in the Valley after a failed stint with the Indiana Fever.

Funny enough, Bonner was a spectator during the Mercury's thrashing of the Dallas Wings, 102-72 on Monday. She was seen chatting with current team president, Vince Kozar throughout the game.

DeWanna Bonner said it feels “surreal” to be back in Phoenix. She said the fans made her feel welcome last night and that she texted Mercury President Vince Kozar “thank you.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/l6GOVoVd7B — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Watching last night was definitely different,” Bonner said to reporters on Tuesday via Desert Wave Media Co. “Watching it and being in it is different from when I was here six years ago, I think.”

Much has changed since she was traded from Phoenix to the Connecticut Sun. She made a WNBA Finals appearance in 2022, alongside Alyssa Thomas.

After making five consecutive semifinals, Bonner signed with the Fever to a hefty contract. However, following being benched, among other concerns, the forward and the team parted ways.

While other teams were on her radar, she eventually wanted to come back home.

“I mean it’s home,” Bonner said on why she decided to sign with the Mercury. “I know I’m gonna get the love, the support. The team, obviously, I know a lot of ladies on the team, but just excited to be back home, some familiarity around the city and the town.

“I don’t even know. I just got here yesterday, so everything is kinda like sinking in, but I just wanted to be back home.”

Things have changed since DeWanna Bonner was last with Mercury

Six years can have a major impact. The franchise has the same standard, but some of the amenities have truly changed. For instance, the Mercury unveiled a $100 million practice facility during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Break.

It shocked many, and the facility itself was a main reason players like Thomas and Satou Sabally wanted to come to Phoenix.

Regardless of the facility, that wasn't the only reason Bonner came back home. However, like the others, it certainly influenced part of her decision.

“Yeah this is my first time in (the Mercury’s practice facility). It’s just kind of been surreal,” Bonner said. “I was just telling everybody I was here for 10 years, but it feels like a brand new place since everything’s changed so much, but the fans made me feel welcome and they’re the same, so it still feels like home, just happy to be home.”

DeWanna Bonner can unlock the Mercury

One lingering question would be her relationship with Thomas. The two were engaged during the 2023 WNBA All-Star break, and they've been a topic of discussion ever since.

As a result, some might suggest that their personal relationship could get in the way of the Mercury are trying to accomplish.

Bonner explains that's not the case.

DeWanna Bonner said she’s “very happy” to be playing again with Alyssa Thomas but said “it’s a job,” and they “handle this as a business.” #WNBA pic.twitter.com/FPl3DDMDz2 — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah definitely very happy (to be back with Thomas), but it’s a job and we come in as teammates, and we come in and handle this as a business,” Bonner said. “We want to win first and foremost, and we want to do it in the most professional way. That’s what we’ve been doing and that’s what we’ll continue to do. As far as off the court, we just live our life like normal people.”

“But they reassured me that they wanted me here, they needed me here,” Bonner said.“I’m just gonna do what got me through for 16 years.”