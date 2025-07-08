PHOENIX– After DeWanna Bonner abruptly left the Indiana Fever, the former Phoenix Mercury star will potentially rejoin her former squad, according to Michael Voepel of ESPN.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, considering that Bonner has been out for the past two weeks. She lost her starting spot to Lexie Hull, which signaled the beginning of the end.

The ongoing frustration between Bonner and the Fever grew and grew. She was waived by the Indiana Fever on June 25, and teams had 48 hours to claim Bonner off waivers.

Because no team claimed her, she became an unrestricted free agent on June 27.

Since then, teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm were rumored to sign Bonner. However, she could return to Phoenix.

On the season, she's averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36% from 3-point range. In nine games she played with Indiana, she made only three starts.

DeWanna Bonner could return to the Mercury

An interesting storyline could revolve around Bonner and Alyssa Thomas. The two were engaged during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Break.

They've been a power couple who also played together on the Connecticut Sun. Both were a part of the team's 2022 WNBA Finals run, where they ran into the Las Vegas Aces.

Still, Bonner's legacy with Phoenix is remarkable, and she can maybe add to it with another potential championship. She was a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year (2009-11). Not to mention, she was named to the All-WNBA First Team (2015).

Furthermore, she has the second-most games played (335), third in points (4,820), rebounds (2,072), assists (705), and blocks (237) in Mercury franchise history.

With how hot Phoenix has been this season, it might disrupt the ongoing chemistry with the team. However, with a flurry of injuries and enough cap room, a deal seemed imminent.

Despite Voepel's reporting, nothing has been official as of Monday on the WNBA's transaction page.

In the coming days, more clarification might be reported, and Bonner could officially become a member of the Mercury for the remainder of the 2025 season.