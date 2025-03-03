After the Phoenix Mercury traded for Alyssa Thomas, former point guard Natasha Cloud was the main name thrown into the mix. General manager Nick U'Ren saw the opportunity to trade for the six-time All-WNBA forward and went through it. However, it didn't come without some backlash. For instance, Cloud dropped a Mercury bombshell following the trade.

She explained how she was never told she would be traded. Not to mention, Cloud detailed how the franchise said she would retire as a member of the Mercury. Regardless of that, U'Ren made the move he felt was necessary to move past the Diana Taurasi era.

Either way, it left a stain on the franchise. For an organization that cares about its players, this seemed more cold and callous than usual. Despite that, the Mercury general manager gave his response to Cloud's comments regarding the trade.

“I'm not going to get into specifics,” U'Ren said. “But I'll say, Natasha, we're so thankful for what she did for the organization. Both on and off the floor, from choosing us a free agency last year to what she was able to bring on the floor.

“The nature of this business is when you can acquire a talent like Alyssa Thomas, you have to give up something of great value. We're thrilled with where we're headed but so thankful for what Tash and Bec (Allen) and Sophie (Cunningham) were able to give during their time.”

As U'Ren said, trading for someone like Thomas is a rare feat. It's also convenient, considering they lost Brittney Griner to the Atlanta Dream in free agency. To add insult to injury, Taurasi retired moments after Thomas's introductory press conference.

Still, the trade left Cloud filled with bitterness about the franchise.

Mercury's Nick U'Ren traded Natasha Cloud to grow the team

Again, the trade was not personal, but one to grow the team. Trading for a multiple-time All-Star and Olympian is a rarity, especially in the WNBA. Although Cloud had a quality season with Phoenix, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

However, it was what was promised that set the former Mercury star off. Basketball is a business and trades happen frequently in both the WNBA and the NBA. Cloud described that the team promised her that she would retire as a member of the Mercury.

Promises are rarely kept, but it's worth keeping a sense of integrity within the organization. She was a constant for the team, even making the All-WNBA defensive second team.

Her efforts were noticed by the fans, the organization, and her teammates. Even people around the league noticed her passion. For instance, Cloud revealed her recruiting efforts to Satou Sabally. It included offering her Phoenix apartment to land her.

Again, her passion is something that any fanbase would be lucky to have. But this marks the second time that the All-Defensive guard has been betrayed by a franchise.

When the Washington Mystics revealed they wouldn't re-sign her, she was devastated. Following that offseason, she joined the Mercury where she was hoping to find her second home.

Safe to say, it won't be in Phoenix after her comments. Although Nick U'Ren made his decision, part of his job involves tackling the nature of the beast. Fan favorites will likely be traded if they can land an elite player.

There could've been a barrage of ways to approach the situation. People on social media have made their voices heard. If the Mercury keeps winning though, the Natasha Cloud conversation might not come up.