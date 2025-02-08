The Natasha Cloud and Phoenix Mercury trade was one that many didn't expect. Although the Mercury made a massive trade for Alyssa Thomas, someone of Cloud's character and skill wasn't expected to be part of the move. In her lone year with the team, she made an immediate impression on her teammates and the fanbase.

With legends like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, the former point guard was going to enter her name into that category. Not in terms of championships but impact. Cloud's passion is an example for many to emulate. At first, the Mercury saw that passion. When she was traded, she had one more year on her contract.

With a week passing since the trade, Cloud was asked by Davis Veenstra of Desert Wave Media about how she's processed the transition.

“The last few weeks have been a whirlwind, to say the least,” Cloud said. “For the public view, if this isn't proof enough of the business of the NBA, the WNBA, or any professional sports, this is what it is. It's really hard to be loyal to organizations. In this situation when you can just eat up and move no matter what.

“That was really hard for me uprooting my family to the West Coast. Being told that I was gonna retire as a Phoenix Mercury and then to be shipped out and find out with you guys on social media was fun for me. That part of it was really hard.”

Basketball is a rough business, considering what can happen. Conversely, in the NBA, franchise star Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. That move shook the league but shook Doncic. The two moves aren't similar from a star perspective, but carry the same weight on an individual level.

Natasha Cloud thought she would retire with the Mercury

Although it was only one season, Cloud proved to be elite. Her season averages don't do her justice. However, the 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists were only a glimpse of what she brought. Cloud's intensity was what stood out. As a result, it helped her achieve a second-team All-Defensive nod.

Still, her performance spoke for itself. It was the first true point guard that the Mercury have had since Skylar Diggins-Smith. With a season to remember, she brought loyalty to a fanbase that knows all about it. For example, Cloud even recruited Satou Sabally in free agency, weeks before she was traded. At the end of the day, the franchise didn't do right by her.

Before Cloud joined the Mercury, she was a part of the Washington Mystics for eight seasons. After the franchise didn't want to bring her back, she signed with Phoenix. From what she said, they committed to having her around. But the proof is in the pudding, and that being that Cloud was traded.

She expanded more on how difficult changing teams has been.

“It's even harder being sent to Connecticut as a 33-year-old, it's just It wasn't what I expected,” Cloud said. “Not for the 10 years that I've had, not for the loyalty that I presented. I just want the best situation for myself and my family, moving forward. To be in an organization that truly invests from top to bottom, facilities, team, location, and all of that.

“I want to compete for championships, so I don't know if that necessarily answers your question, but that's how I'm feeling right now, and that's my truth.”

What's next for Natasha Cloud?

Although she's on a one-year deal, the Sun are not in a position to win now. After trading away Thomas, and losing Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner in free agency, it looks like a rebuild is underway. Cloud has shown that she has some years left in the basketball tank.

She could enter a buyout scenario with Connecticut. If that's the case, many contenders will be interested in her services. Who knows? Phoenix might even call, but that might end up being a sour discussion if it happens.