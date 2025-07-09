PHOENIX– In her first game in the purple and orange since 2019, DeWanna Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury with cheers, applause, and adoration against the Minnesota Lynx.

However, her physical condition was in question. After Bonner and the Indiana Fever parted ways, there were some concerns about how she would keep up with the fast pace of Nate Tibbetts's offense.

Before Wednesday's matinee game, he spoke on how she would be able to maintain the pace.

I asked Nate Tibbetts pregame how he’ll plan to integrate DeWanna Bonner into the team’s system. “DB’s body type, and her history, she’s going to be able to get up and down. We’ll see how much.” “That first burn will be the toughest.” pic.twitter.com/t7ff3wcshD — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think DB's (DeWanna Bonner's) body type and just her history, she's going to be able to get up and down. We'll see how much,” Tibbetts said.

“Probably that first burn or that first wind will be the toughest just because she hasn't played up and down for three weeks.”

There were glimpses that Bonner looked gassed on the court. With that being said, she faced the best team in the WNBA. Minnesota, led by head coach Cheryl Reeve, is as consistent as it gets.

Tough team defense, intense physicality, and a sense of connectivity and synergy highlight Minnesota's success. Still, they accounted for Bonner and treated her like the player she always has been.

In 26 minutes, she posted seven points, six rebounds, and had a +13 in the box score. Making an immediate contribution with the Mercury was evident, but no one was sure of when.

Some thought she would demand to be in the starting lineup. As Bonner said on Tuesday, the team wants her to be herself.

How did Alyssa Thomas see DeWanna Bonner's game with Mercury?

Even though a storyline will trickle down to Thomas and Bonner's relationship, on the court, it's all business. Thomas herself had a career-high 29 points and dominated the paint.

Despite not playing a game together since the 2024 season with the Connecticut Sun, their chemistry never waned. After all, they were together in Uncasville for five seasons.

Multiple times, each player knew where they would be, whether on offense or defense, which wasn't a surprise for Thomas.

“We played together for a long time in Connecticut,” Thomas explained postgame. “We've been top of the league in defense, and a huge reason that has been her.

“Today, she was thrown into the fire and didn't know everything. But she did the things that she could control, which were playing defense and rebounding. She had huge defensive rebounds down the stretch for us.”

Considering she signed roughly 24 hours before Phoenix's next game, it felt like she had been with the team for a good while. A sense of professionalism, intensity, and simply knowing her role was known from the get-go.

Nate Tibbetts loved DeWanna Bonner's contributions to the Mercury

While Tibbetts showed cautious optimism before the game, after the game was a different story. The ongoing dynamic duo of Thomas and Bonner reared its head once again.

The statistics don't support it on Wednesday (except Thomas's career-high), but all the little things were there. Spacing, defensive callouts, along with cuts to the basket, and knowing where each other would be.

The proof is in the pudding, but Tibbetts knows there's more work to be done.

“I thought at times our execution was a little bit clunky,” Tibbetts said. “I've talked about the half-court stuff (is when) we're at our best, when we get stops and run because you have AT leading the break and shooters around.

“It's just a credit to the group. We've had people in and people out, and whoever's been available has competed at a high level, and we've had different people step up.”

The Mercury will get some rest before they face the Golden State Valkyries on Monday at Chase Center. By then, the team will have at least one practice to help Bonner get up to speed.