In an emotional, high-stakes game, Natasha Cloud's impressive 14-point performance led the Phoenix Mercury to an 83-80 win over the Washington Mystics Thursday. The former Mystics guard, who signed with the Mercury in the off-season, didn’t hold back in expressing the motivation that drove her throughout the game.

Cloud, Washington's all-time assists leader, has had a tumultuous journey since joining the WNBA. Drafted in the second round out of Saint Joseph’s in 2015, she spent eight seasons with the Mystics, helping them clinch the 2019 WNBA championship and earning a reputation as a formidable defensive player. Despite her contributions, Cloud felt undervalued and ultimately parted ways with the team in what she described as feeling like she was “fired.”

“I have a big f— you,” Cloud said, per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Cloud's move to Phoenix has been a fresh start, bringing a visible joy to her play. She has been averaging career highs with 11.5 points, eight assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. In Thursday’s game, she posted her second consecutive double-double with 14 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

“It’s always nerve-racking when you leave the only thing that you’ve ever known,” Cloud said. “You never know if the grass is going to be greener … and from the minute that I stepped here, I felt valued and appreciated and wanted and seen for everything that makes me.”

Natasha Cloud feels ‘at home’ with Mercury

Cloud’s departure from Washington wasn’t without its controversies. The Mystics' management, led by General Manager Mike Thibault, viewed her decision to explore free agency as a natural progression, though Cloud felt otherwise. Thibault maintained that the team had always allowed Cloud to be herself, despite their disagreements.

Both sides have since moved on, with the Mercury off to a strong start at 3-1. Cloud has found a new home in Phoenix, feeling appreciated and motivated to contribute to her team’s championship aspirations. Her community activism, which was significant in Washington, is set to continue in Phoenix as she engages with local causes, particularly focusing on children and Native American communities.

“I finally get to thrive in peace and [am] being loved and supported in one place,” Cloud said. “And that is why you see the smile. You see the smile because I truly am happy and I feel like I’m home.”

The emotional intensity was evident throughout Thursday’s game. The Mystics, still seeking their first win of the season, put up a strong fight. At halftime, Phoenix led by a slim margin of 43-40. However, the Mercury surged ahead with a 15-0 run in the third quarter, creating a large lead.

Despite a respectable effort by the Mystics' reserves, the gap proved too large to close. Julie Vanloo’s three-pointer brought Washington within three points in the final moments, but Ariel Atkins' crucial free throw sealed the win for Phoenix.