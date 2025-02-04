An emotional farewell to the Phoenix Mercury consumed Brittney Griner on Tuesday. After Griner shockingly signed with the Atlanta Dream, it left the X-factor stunned. For 11 seasons, she dominated the interior and showed the WNBA how much of a generational player she was.

With a WNBA championship in 2014, as well as numerous franchise records, Griner leaves a lasting legacy for the Mercury. Following her first week with the Dream franchise, she took to Instagram and shared some sentimental thoughts.

“THE VALLEY…. Where do I start?” the post reads. “A kid from Houston made her way to PHX! I've loved every moment and will never forget where it all started! X-Factor, the connections were real! I appreciate the love you've shown me from day 1! Regardless of the jersey on my chest, one fact remains the same: I love y'all.

“Thank you for 11 years of doing what I love in a city that I grew to love! It's not a goodbye, it's a l'll see you this summer type of thing!”

The love will always be reciprocated from the fans, the front office and current Mercury players to Griner. However, a new change of scenery is weird for most to digest.

Brittney Griner remains grateful to the Mercury

Through her entire career, the franchise has stuck by her. In the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, they were there for Griner. Even when she was wrongfully detained in Russia, the franchise made sure the world knew about Griner. They wanted her soul, heart, and passion to be displayed to the world.

Since she came back, they've been adamant on helping Griner rescue other wrongfully detained Americans across the country. Even with all of the off-the-court traction, her work on the court is just as impressive. For example, Griner even reflected on the Mercury's 2014 championship, which that team celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Still, as she's said time and time again, she wanted a change of scenery. With a new child, and being a southern girl (originally from Houston, Texas), Atlanta feels like home to her. The southern hospitality, atmosphere, as well as the basketball environment make it a haven for her family.

Either way, Phoenix will always be in Griner's heart, and somewhere that she can call home. For 11 seasons, she dominated the league and helped inspire a new wave of WNBA players. However, it was a time for a change. Griner's return to Phoenix will come on August 10, where she'll be met with applauses and adoration for her contributions to the Mercury.