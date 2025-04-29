On a team with Kahleah Copper and Phoenix Mercury newcomers Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, either of those three might not be the most important piece. However, when the Mercury signed Sami Whitcomb, they knew exactly who they were getting.

The two-time WNBA champion understands her role, but is a star in her own right. The 3-point sniper made a name for herself in her home country of Australia.

Whitcomb won the 2024-25 WNBL MVP, as well as the WNBL tournament MVP. In one of the games, she posted 33 points.

Considering she came off the bench in the WNBA, the star talent has been there for quite a while. After winning two WNBA titles and a WNBL title, Whitcomb understands what a championship team looks like, and she feels that the Mercury has the right pieces.

@iam_DanaScott asked Sami Whitcomb about the championship pedigree she can bring to Phoenix. "I'm in a position I think to bring that accountability here." Whitcomb herself is a two-time WNBA champion.

“That's a big part of it,” Whitcomb said during training camp on Monday. “Obviously, you have to ask the coaches, but I think my experience. I've been in locker rooms that haven't been great in locker rooms that have had a championship pedigree. We've won, so I feel like I know what it takes. I know what it looks like.

“I know what it doesn't look like, and I'm in a position, I think, to bring that accountability here, which is what I intend to do. We've got a great leadership group, though. We've got a great veteran group. I don't see that as being an issue, so hopefully I can just add to that.”

While Copper has won a WNBA title as well, Whitcomb has won two and was on two dominant teams. The Seattle Storm won the 2018 and 2020 titles, with the latter being one of the top teams in the league.

Sami Whitcomb's impact is essential for Phoenix

It hasn't been Whitcomb herself who is excited. She's left a major impression on the coaching staff, especially head coach Nate Tibbetts.

With the flurry of offseason moves, Whitcomb's flew under the radar. The head coach didn't seem to think so, though.

Funny enough, he feels that the Australian guard can be the catalyst for the rest of the team.

“We've been super excited with Sammy's voice. Part of their job is to bring young players along and so. Well, that's gonna be a challenge each and every day, and I think they're ready for it,” Tibbetts said.

“I'm impressed with Sammy's impact and what you see on paper, and where she is today and what she's doing in training camps so far. She is gonna be huge for our culture. All of us were excited when we signed her.”

Some of the culture is a result of that championship pedigree. She understands the necessity of countless hours in the gym and on the court.

At Phoenix Mercury training camp, coach Nate Tibbetts says Sami Whitcomb will be big for the team's culture. He said she's been here four days and has already taken the most shots.

Not to mention, the head coach shared this nugget about the Mercury's new shot tracking system.

“She's been here for four days, and she's like taking the most shots by far, and that's part of being a culture builder and a worker,” Tibbetts said. “It's good for our young players to see. She's got four or five people shooting with her at her basket right now.

“It's who she is as a leader, and then just her voice today (Sunday). She's been around. She's felt things, and she's not afraid to speak up.”

The Mercury has the right mix of veterans and young players

A recurring theme over the past two days has been the “youth movement.” After having the oldest roster in the league, Phoenix is now seventh, even with acquiring the two All-WNBA stars.

Whitcomb herself has been in the league since 2017. Still, there's an energetic yet composed mentality on the court. The veterans are teaching the young players, yet they are competing at a high level.

Despite the Mercury not winning a championship since 2014, this might be the year.

The trio, along with Sami Whitcomb, has plentiful yet resourceful experience. While the latter's play on the court can be dynamic, her setting the championship culture and attitude in the locker room might be the thing that makes the Mercury's season.