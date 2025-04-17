The 2025 WNBA offseason has been one for the ages, and especially for the Phoenix Mercury. After the Mercury traded for both Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, they made the biggest splashes of the offseason.

While it was a big haul to land both players, acquiring All-WNBA talent is beyond impressive. Not to mention, Diana Taurasi officially retired from the WNBA, and Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream.

There is a new culture in Phoenix with Sabally, Thomas, and Kahleah Copper. The trio, combined with second-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, is ready to take the league by storm.

Although there are teams like the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx that are ready for another shot at the WNBA title, the Mercury could put a stop to it.

Still, it doesn't eliminate the fact that Phoenix had the best offseason of any team.

Alyssa Thomas brings versatility and experience to Mercury

Trading for an All-WNBA player is a rarity. However, Phoenix found a way to get it done. After Thomas signed a “core” extension with the Connecticut Sun, she hoped to be traded.

She was with Connecticut for 11 seasons and helped them reach two WNBA Finals. While Thomas lost both of them, it doesn't diminish her success on the court. The forward has six All-Defensive selections and three All-WNBA selections to her name. Not to mention, Thomas has competed in numerous Olympic Games and has been in the running for WNBA MVP three years in a row.

With Taurasi and Griner out of the picture, the franchise acquires yet another likely Hall of Famer. Her resume speaks for itself, as does her championship experience.

Going back to her on-court experience, Thomas brings something Phoenix has never had: a point forward.

Her statistics won't amaze anyone, but she is elite at all levels. She's a fantastic playmaker and rebounder, the latter of which helps her playmaking.

Getting out in transition and pushing the pace is her game. Combining that with Tibbetts' pace and space approach, it could be a perfect fit.

In addition to that, she'll play alongside Sabally, which will fit like a glove.

Satou Sabally might be the winner for the Mercury

Even though Thomas is the flashy trade, Sabally could be the main contributor for the team. She's only 26 and made some serious strides with the Dallas Wings.

In 2023, she made the All-WNBA team, and Sabally won the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year award. She made improvements in every statistical category.

She is simply scratching the surface.

Following a brutal 2024 Wings season, she still played in the back half. After Sabally recovered from shoulder surgery, she ended up becoming a 3-point specialist. She attempted 5.6 3s per game – a career-high – and knocked down 45.2% of those looks.

While that statistic is unlikely to be sustained over the entire season, it's a promising sign. Combining that with Alyssa Thomas's playmaking can allow the German forward to thrive from the outside.

However, her paint presence cannot be understated.

Satou Sabally has exceptional footwork and can manipulate defenders in a barrage of ways. Up-fakes, up and unders, as well as jab-steps, can help her get a step. She's too quick for bigger forwards but stronger than guards. It's a true matchup, and it makes sense why they label her as a unicorn.

How will the two Phoenix stars pair with Kahleah Copper?

All three players have unique yet similar skill sets. For Copper, she is one of the most athletic players in the league. Her constant pressure on the basket forces defenses to collapse on her.

As a result, space opens up for others, like Thomas and Sabally.

However, it will be interesting to see how Copper and Thomas play. While the second-year Phoenix player is a tough shot-maker, she and Thomas thrive inside.

It could create a logjam inside the paint and allow defenses to play drop coverage. After all, the six-time All-WNBA defender isn't known to be a shooter in the slightest.

Still, the two will be able to play off one another. As it pertains to Sabally, the two should have no issues at all.

Sabally is an inside-out player, spacing the floor, as well as being a force in the paint. The pick-and-roll with these two can be elite, and can truly have defenses guessing in that realm.

Shooters like Sami Whitcomb can make the team well-rounded, even if defenders try to hedge on the three stars. Copper showed an ability to play off the ball last season.

Now, defenses will have to choose between Sabally, Thomas, and Cooper, who they will allow to have more of an open look.