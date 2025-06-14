Skylar Diggins made incredible WNBA history following the Seattle Storm's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on June 11.

In 35 minutes of action, Diggins finished with a stat line of 18 points, six assists, a rebound, and a steal. She shot 6-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Her performance proved to be crucial as the Storm stunned the Lynx, who entered the matchup with a perfect 9-0 record. Seattle's efforts ended up giving Minnesota their first loss of the season, showing the team's potential as a contender in the West.

Diggins also made history in the process. She became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 5,000 points and 1,500 assists, displaying the star's talent as one of the best in the league.

What's next for Skylar Diggins, Storm

It's an incredible feat for Skylar Diggins to accomplish on the Storm's behalf. Being the only WNBA player to reach those statistics in a fast manner speaks volumes to her skillset.

Diggins has been dominant throughout her career in the league. She racked up six All-Star selections and six All-WNBA selections while winning the Dawn Staley Award in 2018.

This season, she hasn't missed a step as one of the best players in the league. She is averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game after 10 appearances. She has shooting splits of 44.6% overall, including 38.2% from downtown.

Seattle has a 6-4 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury and three games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

Rolling with a three straight wins, the Storm will look to extend their streak to four in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Golden State Valkyries on June 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first of a three-game road trip as they later play the Los Angeles Sparks on June 17 at Las Vegas Aces on June 20.