One game into the season, Seattle Storm rookie Dominque Malonga is psyching the fans up. During warmups, she got fans ecstatic with a dunk before her first game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Even though the Storm lost 81-59, Malonga finished with two points and heightened anticipation. On Monday, fellow French sensation Victor Wembanyama sat courtside to watch her take on the Dallas Wings, per ClutchPoints.

After being selected as the No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft, Malonga was referred to as the “female Wembanyama”. She's brought a heightened sense of athleticism, including her ability to dunk.

Beyond that, she is an effective scorer and rebounder. The Storm expects her to be their breakout star this year. She could blossom into one of the league's most elite talents in the years ahead.

Furthermore, she plays alongside veteran players Skyler Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike, who can help elevate her game. The Storm will be a competitive team and contend for the playoffs.

It is rare to find male and female athletes dominating one sport in one country. But there is an exception in France.

Dominique Malonga's popularity in France

As much as Wembanyama is a juggernaut in France, so is Malonga. She had standout performances in the EuroCup tournament. Twice, she was named MVP, and in 2024, she was the first Frenchwoman to dunk in a game.

In addition, she was part of a French national team that won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Malonga was the youngest player on the team.

Though she averaged 2.8 points per game, she stood out even while playing against the United States.

Inevitably, she evoked comparisons to Malonga. Although they have unique talents, Malonga is determined to cultivate her own identity based on her own style of play.

Her being drafted into the WNBA has only heightened her stardom back home.