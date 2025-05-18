May 18, 2025 at 12:39 AM ET

Fans of the WNBA have been clamoring for a look at the Seattle Storm's international phenom Dominique Malonga and her dunking skills, and the patience is starting to pay off. The crowd got a glimpse of the league's future as the Frenchwoman warmed up for her much-anticipated debut.

No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga is throwing it down during warmups ahead of her WNBA debut 😤 (via @WNBA)

pic.twitter.com/fvbLGm42Xq

Malonga effortlessly rose up to the basket and emphatically slammed the ball inside the rim with a grin, earning cheers from the fans in the arena. The “female Wembanyama” was already making plays and entertaining the crowd before the game against the Phoenix Mercury got underway, further proving her star power.

As much as spectators and players alike have been waiting to see who Malonga will posterize first, she logged her first WNBA points in a more subtle way. The 19-year-old caught a bullet pass from six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins in the post and gently laid it in to officially get on the W's scoreboard.

Dominique Malonga finishes at the rim for her first WNBA points 🔥 Free on the WNBA App, courtesy of @CarMax pic.twitter.com/en81y6KnI6

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft had a lot of hype surrounding her as she arrived in Seattle for the Storm's lone preseason contest. Malonga is expected to make an immediate impact, especially after blowing her teammates away with dunk demonstrations in practice.

Malonga put up 15.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks last season with Lyon and also played in the 2024 Paris Olympics with her French national team.

The young, dynamic center has been able to capture the league's attention before getting a chance to hit the court, and it's easy to see why. There's no telling what level of talent Malonga will reveal next, but every WNBA fan will be seated and waiting to find out.