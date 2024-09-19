The Los Angeles Lakers have become notorious for consistently popping up on the trade rumors. In recent memory, many believed that players like Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, or Trae Young would end up suiting up for the Purple and Gold. However, these deals never came to fruition. But that doesn't mean it's no longer possible for the Lakers to come up with good deals.

Looking at the Lakers' current roster, they have several valuable trade pieces that could help them acquire better talent. With that said, let's look at their three trade candidates heading into the 2024-25 training camp.

Let's face it, despite the Los Angeles Lakers fans wanting to keep Austin Reaves around, he has popped up on several trade rumors since the 2022-23 NBA season. Reaves is arguably one of the best players on the roster outside the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Some even consider him to be part of the Lakers ‘big three'. Honestly, it isn't surprising why he became one of the fan-favorite players.

Looking at Reaves' first three seasons in the league, he quickly evolved into a solid role player for the Lakers. He came from averaging under 10 points per game and evolved into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate and an NBA Playoffs hero. Last season, Reaves averaged a career-high 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. His efforts earned him a four-year contract worth $53.82 million.

Despite all these positive factors, it doesn't mean Reaves is safe from being traded. While ‘AR' proved that he has what it takes to live up to the Purple and Gold's standards, the Lakers are constantly on the lookout for more talented players. Given Reaves' value, he'd definitely be one of the trade pieces other teams might ask for when transacting with the Lakers.

Despite his inconsistencies on the hardwood, D'Angelo Russell is also a worthy member of the Los Angeles Lakers ‘big three' if fans didn't consider Austin Reaves to be in it. On nights when he's hot, Russell provides solid shooting performances, which the Lakers notoriously lack. The Purple and Gold can lean on ‘D-Lo' whenever they're in need of three-point shots to either catch up or further extend their lead.

However, we'd like the emphasize the word ‘inconsistent'. While his numbers of 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, and a shooting percentage of 45.6% are solid, that doesn't mean Russell provides those figures on a nightly basis. But that also doesn't mean he's no longer a valuable asset. Russell is about to enter the final season of his two-year $36 million deal. He's expecting to make $18.69 million this year, which the Lakers could use when trading for a better player.

It wouldn't be the first time Russell popped up on the trade rumors for the Lakers, and it most certainly won't be the last.

Rui Hachimura is one of the players who received a hefty contract renewal from the Los Angeles Lakers after proving his worth during the 2022-23 seasons. Similarly to Austin Reaves, Hachimura also captured the hearts of Los Angeles fans. This is due to him becoming one of the Lakers' key pieces.

Last season, Hachimura averaged a career-high 53.7% shooting from the field overall. He's a reliable option who can knock down important shots when the team draws up a play for him. Due to his playing tendencies, the Lakers offered him a three-year contract worth $51 million. Given his value as a player and as a trade piece, other teams are likely to request for his presence in the transaction if the Lakers decide to trade.