The trade drama between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has continued to escalate, even with the regular season right around the corner. With both sides seemingly nowhere near an agreement, NFL analyst Rich Eisen ponders what Parsons' next move might be in the feud.

During a segment of “NFL GameDay Kickoff” on the NFL Network, Eisen explains the situation between Parsons and the Cowboys' owner and general manager, Jerry Jones. The famed analyst pondered the idea of what the 26-year-old edge rusher might do in the team's Week 1 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eisen hints at the possibility that Micah Parsons doesn't even board the plane to Philadelphia for that game.

“Micah has run the gamut of his options that are not nuclear,” Rich Eisen said about Micah Parsons. “Holding in, not holding out. Demanding a trade without leaving camp. And now, the less stringent, removing social media to make a point… The last option is, do you get on the plane to Philadelphia? That's when things can go particularly nuclear… And the point is, why would we even get there?”

It's a strange situation in Dallas, as Eisen also points out how different Micah Parsons' trade drama is with the Cowboys than other contract feuds. The word is that Parsons and Jones had allegedly agreed on a number but did not sign an official contract. Afterward, the three-time Pro Bowler got his agent involved with negotiations, and now Jones seemingly feels Parsons is doing him dirty.

That's at least how Rich Eisen described the situation after pondering Parsons' next move. If the Cowboys' superstar chooses not to play in the season opener against the Eagles, then that would certainly escalate the drama in Dallas. That very well could push the contract talks over the edge and get a deal done as soon as possible. Or, it could lead to a trade. Every option seems to be on the table at this point.

Micah Parsons is entering his fifth season in the league and is currently on the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys elected to accept his fifth-year option. Parsons has proven to be a superstar in this league, as he is arguably one of the best non-quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season, he recorded 43 combined tackles (30 solo), 12 tackles for a loss, 12.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.