While the 2025 season hasn't gone to plan for the Washington Nationals, the big-league roster and accompanying minor league system are filled with numerous potential standouts. Fruits from the blockbuster Juan Soto trade a couple years ago are still making their way to the majors. Four of the five players that came back in the return for Soto, including shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood, are making a name for themselves in the majors. 2025 MLB Draft number one overall pick Eli Willits, a high school shortstop selected by the Nationals, had an excellent pro debut with Low-A Fredericksburg according to Baseball America's Mark Chiarelli Friday.

“Willits made quite the first impression with Low-A Fredericksburg Thursday night, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in his full-season debut, a 10-6 win over Astros affiliate Fayetteville,” wrote Chiarelli on Friday morning. “Willits, who batted seventh and manned shortstop, also stole a base, walked and scored a run. All three of Willits' hits were singles.”

Willits was the youngest player ever to be taken first overall, so it's clear that he still has a lot of growth to undergo. The 17-year-old shortstop is the son of former major league outfielder Reggie Willits. Now, the younger Willits hopes to blaze a path to the majors, just like his dad. If he continues to play like he did today, it's possible that he'll be there before he even turns 21. The Nationals already have Abrams entrenched at shortstop. Would Willits supplant him in the next few years?

Will Eli Willits replace CJ Abrams as Nationals shortstop in future?

At 24 years old, Abrams will be entering the arbitration process for the first time this upcoming winter. After three years of arbitration contracts, the dual threat shortstop could enter free agency at age 28. When that happens, it's likely he will price himself out of Washington's price range. However, if the team has new ownership that would be willing to spend then, anything is possible.

Regardless of that potential future, it's no guarantee that Willits will stay at short long term. Simply put, he could outgrow the position and have to move, maybe to third base. Perhaps his defense doesn't develop, and he'll need to move to second. Any number of scenarios could happen. The hope is though, at some point, Willits develops into a star at the level of Soto and Bryce Harper, then leads the team back to consistent postseason appearances.