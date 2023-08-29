The NFL regular season is just around the corner, and that means fantasy football is as well. If one hasn't already completed their fantasy draft, they likely will in the coming days.

One of the biggest questions for any fantasy player is what running backs they will use. Unlike in real life, where the position has become so devalued that even the top players are struggling to get paid, running back is arguably the most important position in fantasy, alongside receiver. It's no coincidence that running backs are more often than not the first overall pick in fantasy drafts.

That said, players still need to be careful when selecting their running backs. While there are those that can break out, there are also those at risk of declining production. Today, we're going over five running backs who will lose the most touches in 2023.

5. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

David Montgomery spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears and was a reasonably productive back in that time. He had over 800 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns each season, with his best season coming in 2020 when he had 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also a decent receiving threat, posting 1,240 yards and four touchdowns in four years.

This offseason, Montgomery signed with the division-rival Lions and was on track to be their new feature back. That is, until Detroit surprisingly selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of April's draft. Suddenly, Montgomery is now the the No. 2 back behind a highly-touted rookie.

Montgomery shared the backfield with some decent backs in Chicago like Khalil Herbert, and a mobile quarterback in Justin Fields definitely took away from his touches. However, this may mark the first time where he's the clear backup entering the season. For that reason, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his production take a dip.

4. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III put the NFL world on notice in his rookie season. A 2022 second-round pick out of Michigan State, Walker rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in his debut season. He was arguably the best rookie running back last season, and even finished as an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.

Walker's placement on this list has nothing to do with him, but rather the decisions of his team. The Seahawks selected UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round, giving Walker much more competition in the backfield.

From a real-world perspective, this is a good move to help take the load off Walker's shoulders. From a fantasy football perspective, though, fewer touches is bad news for those who drafted/will draft Walker.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

3. Dalvin Cook, New York Jets

Dalvin Cook has been one of the NFL's top backs for a while, with over 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. Despite his great production, the Minnesota Vikings hopped on the trend of not paying running backs and released Cook as a cost-saving measure. It took a few months, but eventually, he landed on his feet by signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Cook previously had Alexander Mattison to complement him in Minnesota, but now in New York, he may be the complementary back. Second-year running back Breece Hall looked very good when healthy last season, and once he returns, he should be the Jets No. 1 back. As a result, don't expect Cook to get the same volume of touches he did with the Vikings. He should still be a productive fantasy football option, but not near the top of the point rankings.

2. Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Williams had a career season with the Lions last year and was actually one of the best backs in terms of fantasy football points. In addition to a career-high 1,066 rushing yards, Williams set a franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns, surpassing the great Barry Sanders. In turn, he became one of the top backs on the free agent market and inked a three-year deal with the Saints.

Now in New Orleans, Williams is in an interesting spot from a fantasy perspective. He is sharing the backfield with Alvin Kamara, but with Kamara facing a three-game suspension to start the season, Williams should be the top option early on. Once Kamara returns, though, Williams will return to being the No. 2 option, albeit a relatively productive one.

Even ignoring that, the Law of Averages indicates that Williams won't repeat his amazing 2022 performance. That's not to say he's going to be a bad fantasy option, just not quite as good as last year.

1. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

A running theme through all these running backs is that they're all sharing the backfield with someone new, either because they joined a new team or their team added a new back. Among all players who fall under this criteria, none have had their production more impacted than Allgeier.

A 2022 fifth-round pick out of BYU, Allgeier had a great rookie season with 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. By season's end, he became the top option for an Atlanta team that finished No. 3 in rushing offense. Despite that, the Falcons decided to double down on a strength and select Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall.

Robinson is the best running back prospect in half a decade, and the Falcons are going to use him extensively this season. Unfortunately, that's bad news for Allgeier's production and his fantasy owners. It feels wrong to put Allgeier here after such a strong rookie season, but that's the unfortunate reality of the NFL sometimes.