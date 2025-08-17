The Texas Rangers fell victim to a dominant offensive performance from the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The Blue Jays outfielders made Major League Baseball history against Bruce Bochy's team. None of the Rangers pitchers had particularly good outings, but Jon Gray got the worst of it. After the blowout loss, the former starting pitcher found himself on waivers.

Gray made it through 2.1 innings, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks. His outing saw his ERA jump up to 7.71, a terrible number for any MLB pitcher. The Rangers had enough of his inconsistency and cut him, placing him on waivers. The former Colorado Rockies starter spent time available on the wire, but no team jumped on the opportunity to bring him in.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Gray went unclaimed after Texas put him on waivers. Now, his future becomes a lot tougher to predict. Most of the time, players that make it to the waiver wire don't have to wait very long. While it has happened before, Gray's situation is a rare one. Unfortunately for him, he can't do anything but wait for whatever comes next.

Gray's performance is one of many disappointing developments in the Rangers' season. Bochy and Texas eagerly awaited his return from injury earlier in the year. However, Gray never found his footing and was eventually demoted to the bullpen. The shift failed to make a difference and his numbers only got worse. Now, his time with the Rangers is over after four seasons.

Bochy's starting rotation has become one of the key factors to the rest of Texas' season. However Gray and others playing well out of bullpen could have helped take the pitching staff from good to great. Unfortunately, Gray and other Rangers, including Robert Garcia, have underperformed.

For now, Gray is a free agent until a team decides to give him a chance. Now that he cleared waivers, there is no telling where he could end up.

