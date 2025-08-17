Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins has clearly been the best and most productive hitter on his team. He was the Marlins' representative at the All-Star Game last month and he was a key participant in the home run swing-off that helped the National League secure the victory.

Kyle Stowers will be placed on the injured list with a Grade 1 left side strain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough announced. pic.twitter.com/CIQNOm2Wyj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

He has been red-hot at the plate throughout the second half of the season and he played a key role for the Marlins when they swept the New York Yankees earlier in August. He had a pair of doubles for the Marlins in their 2-1 loss at Fenway Park Friday night to the Boston Red Sox, and he was expected to be in the lineup when the teams met again Saturday.

However, Stowers was removed from the lineup due to a Grade 1 strain of his left side. He is expected to miss several weeks because of the injury and that is likely to make the Marlins much less of a threat to compete in the final weeks of the season. The announcement of the Stowers injury was made by Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

The Marlins struggled to find their offense in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox. They went quietly in the first six innings against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello when they fell behind by a 7-1 margin,. They managed to make a late run in the final three innings that forced the Red Sox to bring in closer Aroldis Chapman to get the final out.

Marlins will have to turn to rookie Agustin Ramirez as their top offensive threat

The loss of Stowers is a huge blow for the Marlins. While they are not in contention for a spot in the National League playoffs, they have been a tough opponent throughout the first three-quarters of the season.

Stowers has had brilliant numbers to this point in the season. He was slashing .288/.368/.544 this season with 25 home runs and 73 runs batted in at the time of his injury. He has shown the ability to drive the ball out of the park in clutch situations.

Since he will be out of the lineup, the Marlins will look to rookie Agustin Ramirez to take up the slack. Ramirez is slashing .237/.286/.443 and he has belted 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs.

Second baseman Otto Lopez will also have to step up his offensive contributions. He has 11 home runs and 56 RBI.

The Marlins will try to salvage the final game of their series with the Red Sox Sunday when they send pitcher Janson Junk to the mound against Boston ace Garrett Crochet.