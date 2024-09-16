Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was all hype as A'ja Wilson became the first WNBA player in history to score 1,000 points in a season during the Las Vegas Aces' 84-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. A few days earlier, Wilson had also broken the WNBA's single-season scoring record set by Jewell Loyd last year, another highlight in a season full of broken records.

In his Instagram stories, Bron shared photos of Wilson celebrating her feat with teammates as the game was ending.

The Aces star's remarkable performance

Of course, as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James is no stranger to high-scoring feats, rightly lauding A'ja Wilson's performance. She scored her 1,000th point on a fadeaway from the elbow, putting the game away and causing her teammates and home crowd to erupt.

After the shot, the Aces called timeout and the team celebrated Wilson, who also received the game ball alongside her parents. Her showing has helped push her team from their slow start early in the season to the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 25-13 record, holding a one-game lead over the Seattle Storm.

The Aces have also won seven of their last eight games, peaking at the right time as the postseason nears. The two-time defending champions know that momentum going into the playoffs goes a long way for a deep run, especially if they want to win a rare three-peat.

(Only the former Houston Comets have won three straight WNBA championships, rattling off four straight from 1997 to 2000.)

Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson's record-setting season has pushed her into the favorite for WNBA MVP, her possible third. The 2020 and 2022 MVP currently averages a league-best 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

Her rebounding averages are second only to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, out for the season with a wrist injury. While Reese set the league's single-season rebounding record, A'ja Wilson can also break this WNBA record in the final two games. She only needs three more rebounds to take the honor.

Moreover, if Wilson wins another MVP, she will become only the fourth player in league history to win the award three times, along with Lauren Jackson, Sheryl Swoopes, and Lisa Leslie.

On the Lakers

As the WNBA season closes, the NBA season opens. LeBron James is set to meet ex-podcast cohost and new coach JJ Redick and new teammates, including Bronny James, the Lakers' 55th overall pick. Entering year 22 at 39 years old, can Bron survive a quiet offseason and lead his team on another deep playoff run?