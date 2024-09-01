Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese has broken Sylvia Fowles' record for most rebounds in a single WNBA season. Fowles' record stood at 404 rebounds, but Reese grabbed her 405th board of the season Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Lynx to set the new benchmark. Fowles starred for both the Sky and Lynx in her legendary WNBA career.

New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones is now third on the list behind Reese and Fowles. Jones grabbed 403 boards in 2017 as a member of the Connecticut Sun.

Reese entered play Sunday with 399 rebounds in her first season, good for a league-best 12.9 per game, and the rookie just recently made more history by recording a WNBA-best 23rd double-double. Reese has been one of the top rookies in the WNBA along with Caitlin Clark and Rickea Jackson, though Clark's performance in the Indiana Fever's recent blowout win over the Sky has caused some separation in the Rookie of the Year race.

Angel Reese's dominance on the boards

Angel Reese is one of just two players to average double digits in rebounds per game this season, with the other being Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson at 11.8 per contest. Reese has made a killing on the offensive boards in particular, snagging over five per game.

While Reese has faced some criticism for her offensive shortcomings and inflating her offensive rebounding stats by grabbing many of her own misses, that shouldn't take away from just how dominant on the glass she has been. She's already the best rebounder in the WNBA and is tracking to be the best rebounder in league history at this rate.

Fowles set her rebounding record in the 2018 season as a member of the Lynx, when she was already an established star in the WNBA. She averaged 11.9 rebounds per game that year, with Reese tracking to blow that number away if she continues on her current pace.

Although it has been a struggle of late for Reese and the Sky when it comes to wins, that shouldn't take away from her impressive accomplishments as a rookie. She has a great career ahead of her and could become a legend in her own right.