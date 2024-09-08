The Chicago Sky are in a desperate race to make the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. The Sky's season efforts have been spearheaded by star rookie forward Angel Reese. Reese is coming off a stout performance against the Las Angeles Sparks and looked to make an impact for Sunday's game against the Dallas Wings. However, just hours after being listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, Reese confirmed a season-ending injury with a heartbreaking social media post.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next,” Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,'” Reese continued. “You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!”

Sky confirm Reese's season-ending injury status

The Sky confirmed Angel Reese's injury status with a press release on Saturday night:

“After undergoing further medical evaluation after the September 6 game against Los Angeles, Angel Reese has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season with a wrist injury,” the team announced. “The team will provide medical updates later as needed.”

It is tough to see the All-Star rookie's season end with such timing. Hopefully, Reese will undergo a safe and efficient recovery from her injury.

Reese has been relatively healthy throughout the 2024 season. But on Saturday evening, the team announced that a wrist ailment could have impacted her availability for their next home matchup against Dallas. It appears the ailment was more serious than expected, causing Reese to be shut down with two weeks left in the season.

Reese has made all sorts of WNBA history during her debut season, and she has only scratched the surface of her potential. As she mentioned, she looks to continue expanding her skillset and wants to keep making an impact on her team and the league as a whole.

Reese's absence will hurt Chicago's push to make the playoffs. Yet, knowing the team's resilient mindset, they will find a way to push through.

The Sky have six more games left in the 2024 season, as the race for the postseason continues.