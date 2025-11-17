Craig Berube isn't the type of coach that the Toronto Maple Leafs want to get upset, but he is reaching his boiling point due to the team's recent struggles and subsequent losing streak. Toronto's injuries are starting to pile up, and the team hasn't been in good form for weeks.

Auston Matthews hasn't skated since last Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins, Anthony Stolarz has also been missing in action since that game, and the Maple Leafs continue to blow leads in the third period. Berube finally exploded at Monday morning's practice.

It's no big surprise that Berube is trying to coax the Maple Leafs into giving some effort in Tuesday night's game against his old team, the St. Louis Blues. One of the primary reasons for the team's five-game losing streak is the lack of effort in the defensive zone. The Maple Leafs were one of the best offensive teams before Matthews' injury, but they won't have any sustained success if they don't address their defensive woes.

Berube might be feeling that his seat is getting hot as his team continues to struggle. The Toronto fanbase allows no room for error after their many years of failure, and the team's core, which most predicted would bring them plenty of success, isn't getting any younger. The time should be now for the Maple Leafs to break their Stanley Cup drought.

It is some tumultuous times in Toronto, but fans will be happy to know that Craig Berube is as furious as they are. Another interesting thing to monitor will be general manager Brad Treliving's scheduled press conference on Tuesday, as he addresses what is ailing the team at the quarter-mark of the 2025-26 season.