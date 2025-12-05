The Colorado Avalanche suffered a surprising defeat on Thursday, losing 6-3 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, only their second regulation loss in 27 games. The contest drew the ire of Colorado head coach Jared Bednar, who blasted the officiating after a controversial opening goal.

New York struck first at 5:56 of the opening period when Kyle MacLean scored following a chaotic crease scramble. Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was flat on the ice as New York center Marc Gatcomb’s stick became lodged in Blackwood’s pads. Bednar immediately challenged for goaltender interference, but the NHL upheld the call under Rule 69.7, which allows incidental contact during loose-puck situations.

“Goalie interference is a joke. If that's not goalie interference, I don't know what is,” Bednar said after the game on the first Islanders goal, per the Denver Post's Corey Masisak. “You can't just shove the goalie's pads out of the way and create a loose puck.”

The Islanders raced to a 4-0 lead before Colorado could find a consistent offensive rhythm. Anders Lee added a first-period goal at 18:20, followed by Bo Horvat at 6:58 of the second, and Adam Pelech at 7:59, giving New York the advantage.

The Avalanche responded with two quick goals midway through the second. Valeri Nichushkin tipped in a Sam Malinski shot at 8:39 for his sixth of the season, and Martin Nečas redirected a pass from the right doorstep at 10:04, his 14th goal.

Islanders' Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal at 18:46 of the second, making it 5-2. Colorado got within two when Artturi Lehkonen scored a one-timer off Makar’s feed at 1:27 of the third, but the Islanders clinched the win with Cizikas’ empty-net goal at 18:45.

The Avalanche were outshot 38-42 and found the power play ineffective, going 0-for-3. Blackwood finished with 36 saves, while Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped 35 shots.

Nevertheless, Colorado remains the NHL’s top team in points percentage (.815), goal differential (+47), goals per game (4.04), and goals-against average (2.19). Nathan MacKinnon leads the team in scoring with 46 points, and Cale Makar tops defensemen with 33 points.

The Avalanche will continue their road trip with a matchup against the New York Rangers on Saturday.