The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently 8-9-2, but have lost their last five games, and things possibly can get worse for the group. At this point, many are looking at head coach Craig Berube for the answers, and it's uncertain if he has them. That has led to rumors of him being on the hot seat with the current losing streak happening, but general manager Brad Treliving seems to still have some belief in the head coach.

Treliving was asked how much patience he has with Berube amid the Maple Leafs' struggles, and he responded with, “I've got all of the faith in our coach right now.”

It's uncertain how much faith he has and how long it'll take until it runs out, but it looks like Berube has some wiggle room. There's no doubt that the losing streak is starting to get to him, as he was caught blowing up during a practice.

Over the past week or so, the Maple Leafs have not played at the level of intensity on the defensive end to win games, and it's hurting their chances of winning games this season. To add on to that, they are dealing with injuries to Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz, and it's uncertain when they will be back on the ice.

If the Maple Leafs can fix the easy things on the court and get back healthy, there should be no reason why they can't get out of this slump. The problem is that they may need to do it sooner rather than later, because as much as Treliving is comfortable with Berube, his patience could start to run thin the more games they play.