The Toronto Maple Leafs have been anything but fully healthy this season, and based on the latest information from head coach Craig Berube, they've suffered another setback in the health of defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Berube indicated that Carlo, who hasn't played since November 13 because of a lower-body injury, has experienced a setback in his recovery and that the club should know more information about his status in the next 24 hours, per TSN's Mark Masters.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that team captain Auston Matthews was recently able to return from an extended absence. But they remain short several players, including the likes of goaltender Anthony Stolarz and defenseman Chris Tanev.

The Maple Leafs, who earned a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins and former general manager Kyle Dubas on Saturday evening, will next play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday evening. The Panthers have eliminated the Maple Leafs from the postseason in two of the last three seasons, adding to the intrigue and rivalry of the matchup.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo is playing first full season with Maple Leafs

Carlo initially started his NHL career as a member of the Boston Bruins, who selected him in the second round (37th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He experienced his first Stanley Cup Playoff hockey when he and the Bruins advanced to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, losing in a heartbreaking Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues on home ice.

But his time with the Bruins came to a close when he was one of several players who were traded from the club after it became clear they wouldn't make the postseason. The Bruins, who retained 15 percent of his salary, sent him to the Maple Leafs for Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The move would help the Maple Leafs win just their second postseason series since 2004.

Before his injury, Carlo skated in 18 games and had a pair of assists while posting a plus-2 rating.