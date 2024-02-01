Sheryl Swoopes claims Caitlin Clark won't instantly dominate in the WNBA.

Social media is buzzing with reactions to Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes' candid remarks about Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark's prospects in the league. Swoopes tempered expectations, asserting that while Clark is destined to be a solid professional player, her collegiate dominance won't immediately translate to the WNBA.

Swoopes made the comments while appearing on the Gil's Arena Show with Gilbert Arena on Wednesday.

Fans took to Twitter, their responses a mix of agreement and skepticism. One tweet highlighted the fierce competitiveness of the WNBA, noting that even top NCAA talents need to adjust. Others pointed out that many drafted players don't make it past training camp, due to the league's exclusivity and the difficulty of securing a spot.

She is right. I think fans just aren’t familiar with the WNBA. There is 12 teams total and 12 roster spots in each team so it’s super competitive. — Winter ✨👀🔴 (@hey_wiinter) January 31, 2024

Swoopes, known for her own stellar transition from college to professional play, emphasized the talent present in the WNBA. She pointed out the harsh reality that new entrants face in a league with limited roster spots and a high level of play.

“I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It’s good, and there’s talent, Like these women can play. And because there’s very few roster spots, it’s a real job,” Swoopes said. “So people look at new players coming in, whether it’s players out of college, players from over seas, and they look at them and say, ‘Are you trying to take my job?' Like nah, it’s not going to be that easy.”

Some fans expressed faith in Clark's future stardom, conceding that an adjustment period is inevitable for any rookie. Others questioned how Clark's style of play would fit into the WNBA, where the physicality and pace demand versatility.

I mean she won’t average 30 a game but she’ll be an easy 15-18ppg with decent reb & ast. I don’t think it’ll be a hard transition for her at all. — 💜 (@thefutxre) January 31, 2024

As most are pointing out, it's not the offense alone that's an issue. It's her defense. CC will have to guard faster and more physical women than what's she's facing in college. That alone will wear her down. She's protected in Iowa. CC will create more space for Boston — LANK (@lennoxc) January 31, 2024

Swoopes also made similar remarks on LSU women's basketball sensation Angel Reese's future in the WNBA.

“I think Angel (Reese) will eventually be a good. I don’t think that Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way they think she will,” she said.

While the conversation continues to divide the fanbase, the consensus is clear: Caitlin Clark's jump to the WNBA will be closely watched