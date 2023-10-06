Angel Reese definitely wants to play in the WNBA but, according to quotes obtained by ESPN, when is the biggest question.

“Reese said she isn't thinking much now about whether she will enter the 2024 or 2025 WNBA draft,” ESPN.com writer Michael Voepel wrote in his feature on Reese, “She said she will talk with her family, advisers and LSU coach Kim Mulkey about that when this college season ends — which Reese hopes will be with another NCAA title.”

Reese expressed interest in playing for the WNBA's new Bay Area expansion team that was announced Thursday as well as playing for the U.S. Senior National team. However, she said that she'll consult with her advisers, family and LSU Women's Basketball Coach after the season to make the decision on her pro-future. Reese can come back and play an additional season of college basketball. Due to the COVID-19 waiver, she has the opportunity to prolong her college career for a fifth season in 2024-25.

Reese had an impressive season, averaging 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. She recorded 34 double-doubles and dedicated her offseason to improving her shooting range. The Tigers are poised to compete and defend their National Championship with Reese returning alongside Flau'je Johnson and new additions Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. Lith was a standout star for Louisville last year, averaging 19.7 PPG, 3.2 steals and 1.5 assists. Aneesah Morrow, a transfer from DePaul Blue Demons, had an impressive performance last season, averaging 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds.

Reese and LSU are in prime position to repeat, as they start their season against East Texas Baptist on October 26th at 8 PM EST.