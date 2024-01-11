The Fever could land the hottest name in women's basketball in April's WNBA Draft.

As Caitlin Clark continues to sell out arenas, WNBA franchises dream about the opportunity of having a player of Clark's caliber on their team. The Indiana Fever may just turn that dream into a reality.

Clark is the consensus top prospect in April's draft and the Fever have the honor of selecting first overall. The only problem is that Clark is not guaranteed to declare to go pro as she still has one year of college eligibility left.

Some would think it foolish of her to forego the chance of being the first player picked in the WNBA draft, but Clark could have unfinished business with Iowa women's basketball and decide to stay another season. Her WNBA stock would not drop if she did so, giving her even more incentive to perhaps wait another year before turning professional.

Whatever the case may be, Clark hasn’t given much thought about playing for the Fever.

“It's not something I think about every single day,” Clark said, per Chloe Peterson. “I know how well people support women's basketball here. I think that's pretty evident when we take a trip to Purdue, a trip to Indiana, but my focus is on Iowa, and Iowa winning basketball games.”

Caitlin Clark “Fever” sweeping the nation

So much can be used to describe Caitlin Clark and yet she continues to amaze fans on any given night. Her latest performance wowed the crowd at Mackey Arena as Clark led Iowa to its 13th straight win in a blowout over Purdue on Wednesday.

Clark notched her second consecutive triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists after recording 29-10-10 against Rutgers last Friday. It was her fourth triple-double of the season and 14th in her Iowa career.

She is essentially a lock to win Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row and Iowa is once again a prime contender for the national championship.

All of that and more has led Caitlin Clark to the brink of WNBA stardom before she even touches the court. Will she see the Fever as the right fit or stick with Iowa for one last ride?