The Montreal Canadiens hosted the New York Islanders on Tuesday night but it was more than a December game. Forward Patrik Laine made his long-awaited debut for the Habs after dealing with a knee injury. Laine celebrated his first game in Quebec with a second-period goal.

Laine got set up in the circle and sniped one past Ilya Sorokin, who is considered one of the best goalies in the league. It is a great goal to have as your first in over a year. Laine spent the latter half of the 2023-24 season on the NHLPA's Player Assistance Program. This is the first game he has played since December 14, 2023.

@HabsOnReddit said it's a relief amid a bad season, “As a collective fanbase, Habs fans needed this Patrik Laine goal at home so bad”

Canadiens reporter Eric Engels said live from the Bell Centre, “Patrik Laine rips home his first goal as a Canadien. What a moment!!!!!”

And @radiochrisb noticed that “The Canadiens already look [measurably] better with Patrik Laine.”

The Canadiens need a great Patrik Laine season this year

The Canadiens were 8-13-3 heading into Tuesday night's game. They missed Laine, who provides a scoring knack that the team does not have. While they have a slim chance of making the postseason, they can build something with Laine for the future.

There are a lot of solid prospects on the Canadiens, namely Lane Hutson. The defenseman notched an assist on the Laine goal to move his points streak to four. With the great puck-moving defenseman, Montreal has another piece to the contender they are hoping to build.

Laine is arguably the most important part of this season for the Canadiens. After four brutal seasons in Columbus, they are betting on his talent to give this team some life. The goal in his first game shows what they have been hoping to see.