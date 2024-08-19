The Montreal Canadiens were one of the first teams in contention for Patrik Laine after he requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. At times, it looked like the trade would never come to fruition, but on a quiet Monday afternoon, one of the biggest news pieces of the offseason broke. The Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine and a second-round pick for Jordan Harris from the Blue Jackets.

The acquisition is a risk for the Canadiens, explaining why they received a second-round pick along with the player. Laine has an $8.7 million annual value attached to him, which is expensive for a player with question marks. Laine peaked in 2017-18 with 44 goals in 82 games. He had some injury issues and other concerns in the following seasons.

Laine didn't fit well with the Winnipeg Jets, which led him to ask for a trade. It started well in Columbus, but his recent seasons have seen him struggle to put the puck in the net. He also broke his clavicle last season and ended up in the NHLPA's Player Assistance Program. Laine didn't play for the rest of the season, so he hasn't played in a game since last December.

Laine's contract runs another two years, so the deal isn't too risky for the Canadiens. They have plenty of cap room, which can help them decide over the next two seasons if he is worthy of staying around for their contending years. If Laine does prove his worth in the eyes of the front office, it could be the defining moment of Kent Hughes' general manager career.

Patrik Laine adds to the Canadiens' offensive influx

Kent Hughes' offseason goal was to improve the Canadiens' offensive depth. It began as a success by drafting Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Canadiens could've left their offensive upgrades at that and it would be a success in the eyes of their fans. However, Hughes isn't a manager who rests on his laurels, so he continued to scour the market for upgrades.

Laine's trade request opened an intriguing dialogue about whether he could be a future Hab. If you ignored the concerns, the Finnish-born sniper looked like a perfect fit in the Canadiens' top six. Montreal would have Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Demidov, Hage, and Laine to put in any combination they like.

If any of these players falter, the Canadiens also have Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy, and Owen Beck as possible replacements. A team with zero offensive depth entering the offseason to supplement their deep defense core and goaltending now has a complete roster.

It was hard to believe that Hughes could fix the roster in two months, but somehow he accomplished the impossible. He knew he had too many defensemen to roster, so he traded one of the guys in Harris, who was on the bubble anyway, to get a possible top-six piece. It's hard to poke any holes in this move for Hughes and the potential is promising.

The only question now is whether Laine can turn around some negative thoughts about him and return to his 40-goal scorer form. If he does, the Canadiens could be soon contending for a Stanley Cup. If he doesn't, the organization won't be upset about what they gave up to give it a try.

How can this go wrong for the Canadiens?

The initial return on this trade for the Canadiens makes it look like a success. They'll pay for Laine for two seasons while they have plenty of cap space, and cut bait after that if he doesn't work out. The Blue Jackets even paid them a second-round pick to take Laine's contract. They won't miss Jordan Harris too much, and they'll miss him even less if Laine scores 40 goals per year.

Now, it's time to look at the negatives of Laine coming to Montreal. Laine is open about his struggles with mental health, and playing in Montreal may not be the easiest place for him to perform. Montreal is one of the most hockey-mad cities in the world and could be a bad fit if he struggles out of the gate.

However, as much as the city gets a bad reputation for the pressure it puts on players, it could make it a perfect fit for Laine. If he performs well, the city will welcome him with open arms. The first season for Laine will likely tell the story of how his career with the Canadiens will go.

The trade is also not a complete loss for the Blue Jackets. They got rid of the Laine contract without having to retain any money, and also received a valuable depth piece on defense.

Montreal Canadiens Trade Grade: A

Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Grade: B