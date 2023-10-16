Don't expect to see Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach on the ice for several games, with Eric Engels of Sportsnet reporting that Dach suffered an injury that will keep him out long-term.

“Kirby Dach has a significant injury. He's out long-term. Still being diagnosed, more coming in the next few hours or days–according to Habs,” Engels shared via X (formerly Twitter) Monday morning.

This is clearly not good news for the Canadiens and especially for Dach, who had flashes of brilliance in the 2022 NHL season — his first campaign with the Hans since he was traded to Montreal by the Chicago Blackhawks for a pair of future picks in July of that same year. Months after the trade, Dach was inked by Montreal to a four-year extension contract worth $13.45 million. Last season, Dach generated 14 goals and 24 assists through 58 games played.

It's not clear when exactly Dach suffered the injury, but he exited last Saturday's game against the Blackhawks with a lower-body issue following a big hit he absorbed from Chicago defenseman Jarred Tinordi in the opening period of the contest. He was able to return briefly to the game but was later ruled out for the rest of the contest which the Canadiens won, 3-2.

The 22-year-old Dach had a great start to the 2023 campaign, assisting twice, albeit during a 6-5 loss on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs last Wednesday. Against the Blackhawks, Dach spent just a little under five minutes on the ice with zero goals and no assists recorded.