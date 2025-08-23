The Toronto Blue Jays’ aggressive trade deadline gamble on Shane Bieber was aimed at upgrading the starting rotation for a playoff run in 2025. Toronto added Bieber in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians white the injured ace was still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. On Friday, Bieber returned to a major league mound for the first time in nearly 17 months.

The former Cy Young winner made a strong first impression with the Blue Jays in his 2025 debut. Facing the Miami Marlins, Bieber allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out nine batters in six innings, per MLB.

It’s difficult to imagine a more auspicious start after such a lengthy layoff. Bieber allowed just three Marlins to reach base in his six innings. He gave up a solo home run to Javier Sanoja in the second inning after a 10-pitch at-bat. Rookie sensation Jakob Marsee singled in the sixth and Agustin Ramirez was hit by a pitch.

Shane Bieber boosts Blue Jays' rotation

Only Sanoja advanced past first base in Bieber’s command performance. He even struck out the side in the fourth inning. The seventh-year veteran tossed 87 pitches in his return to the majors and earned his first win since April 2, 2024. Bieber also threw six innings and struck out nine batters in that start.

While it appears the Blue Jays’ new ace hasn’t missed a beat despite the lengthy injury absence, his return to form was no sure thing. Bieber underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in April 2024. He then endured a grueling rehab, suffering a setback in May that forced the Guardians to shut him down for two months.

However, Bieber persevered. He restarted his rehab assignment and began showing signs of progress. After a strong final start in Triple-A last week, the Blue Jays added him to the active roster.

Toronto needed to make room for their new starter so the team moved Eric Lauer to the bullpen. Blue Jays manager John Schneider called the change temporary as the team figures out its rotation moving forward.

While the Bieber signing was considered risky, the early returns are extremely positive. Toronto has a five-game lead in the AL East. If Bieber resembles the pitcher that dominated for Cleveland from 2019-2022 the Blue Jays will be a tough out in the postseason.