With just 84 regular-season NHL games under his belt with the Montreal Canadiens, the impact made by Lane Hutson has already earned praise from two of the franchise's greatest legends. Eight-time Stanley Cup champion Serge Savard called him probably the most talented player the Canadiens have had since Guy Lafleur.

“Time will tell, but he's probably the most talented player the Canadiens have had since Guy Lafleur,” Savard said, according to NHL.com.

At the same time, Hall of Famer Larry Robinson compared the doubts about his size to those once directed at Wayne Gretzky.

“The first thing everyone said about Hutson was that he was so small he was going to get killed,” he said, quoted by the French-language Journal de Montreal. “It reminds me a lot of what people used to say in Wayne Gretzky's day. They said he wasn't big enough and that he was going to get hurt. Look at what he's done, it's not so bad!

Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 162 pounds, Hutson led all rookies in points (66) and assists (60) last season, winning the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year. He tied Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes for second among defensemen in assists, trailing only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. The Michigan native also finished ninth in Norris Trophy voting and helped Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021, recording five assists in the first-round series against Washington.

Savard highlighted Hutson's ability to handle high-pressure situations despite his stature, noting how he avoids larger opponents with agility and composure. The former Canadiens defenseman remarked during his annual golf tournament, featuring hockey greats Bobby Orr, Darryl Sittler, and Scotty Bowman. Robinson agreed, saying Hutson's style and resilience are “exciting for the city of Montreal” and reminiscent of some of the game's all-time greats.

Contract negotiations between Hutson and the Canadiens are progressing positively as he enters the final year of his entry-level deal. Drafted 62nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson is considered a cornerstone of Montreal's defensive core alongside Noah Dobson, Kaiden Guile, Jayden Struble, and veteran Mike Matheson.

An ideal extension could be worth around seven years and $56 million, securing a player who has already proven he can excel at both ends of the ice. With the Eastern Conference less daunting than in recent years, Montreal's young blue line, led by Hutson, can push the team back into contention. Keeping Hutson long-term would be the next key step toward that goal.