With the NFL's regular season looming, the Atlanta Falcons are one of the league's most intriguing teams. After a promising training camp and preseason from Michael Penix Jr., hopes are high for Atlanta in the NFC South. However, Drake London could really use some help on the perimeter. Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is a perfect fit opposite him.

The Commanders and McLaurin have been surrounded by drama as they try to compromise on a new contract. The Pro Bowler went as far as to submit a trade request to Washington's front office. McLaurin's request made waves around the league as contenders kicked the tires around his availability. Teams that asked what the receiver is worth haven't offered enough for him.

McLaurin will be 30 years old early in the 2025-26 season. His age is a concern for whichever team steps up and gives him his next long-term deal. However, his body of work is as good, if not better, than any other receiver around his age in the entire NFL. The Commanders' offense was a well-oiled machine run by Jayden Daniels, but McLaurin was a key part of their attack.

While Micah Parsons' contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys has taken over the sports world, McLaurin's drama is worth keeping an eye on. If the Commanders start the season without him, Daniels' job gets much harder. However, Washington still has almost two weeks to negotiate a deal that will keep McLaurin around for a few more seasons alongside a young quarterback.

McLaurin's value is tricky to quantify. However, Washington would want at least one valuable draft asset in return for the receiver. Here is an offer that the Falcons could offer the Commanders for McLaurin.

Falcons receive: WR Terry McLaurin

Commanders receive: 2026 2nd round pick

Why should the Falcons trade for McLaurin

Penix Jr. is confident heading into the regular season. The second-year quarterback finished off his rookie season well even though Atlanta narrowly missed the playoffs. After a summer spent improving his game and on-field IQ, Penix Jr. is poised for a breakout season for the Falcons. He has two premier weapons to use in London and Bijan Robinson this season.

While Atlanta has a talented roster, their skill positions lack depth. London led the team with 1,271 receiving yards. Darnell Mooney was a distant second with 992 yards. Then, there is a huge drop-off when it comes to Penix Jr.'s receivers. If Atlanta traded for McLaurin, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris can rely on him giving the offense around 1,000 yards a season.

Teams with quarterbacks on rookie contracts have a lot of financial flexibility. The San Francisco 49ers made the most of it, going on multiple deep playoff runs with Brock Purdy at the helm. The Falcons have a chance to do the same thing with Penix Jr. over the next couple of years. Giving him more offensive weapons to throw the ball to is the first step in that direction.

Atlanta has a chance to win what is a relatively weak division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites, but the Falcons got the better of Baker Mayfield and Co. in both of their matchups in 2024. Adding McLaurin to the mix gives Atlanta a talent boost that can help them establish dominance in the NFC South.

Why should the Commanders trade Terry McLaurin away?

McLaurin's contract dispute has drowned the Commanders in a lot of negative attention. Washington does not want to trade their No. 1 receiver away, but the drama might not be worth the cost. At the end of the day, not having him on the field jeopardizes the offense and throws the team into chaos. Sometimes, the best move is to trade the disgruntled player away and move on.

While experts are confused that the Commanders haven't paid McLaurin yet, the logic behind the hesitation is sound. At 30 years old, there is no telling how many more productive seasons the receiver has left. That kind of uncertainty makes committing tens of millions of dollars to McLaurin difficult. Trading him away nets Washington a draft pick and relieves them of pressure.

The Commanders and Cowboys are at the center of the NFL's limelight and will remain there until McLaurin and Parsons are paid or traded. The question now is what price each player is willing to accept from their teams to stay there. If McLaurin can't find any middle ground, the Falcons should jump at the chance to add him to an offense built around Penix Jr..