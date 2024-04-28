The Vancouver Canucks are starting Arturs Silovs in Game 4 of the first round series against the Nashville Predators due to Casey DeSmith being injured, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.
This means that the Canucks will have started three different goalies in this series against the Predators. Thatcher Demko started in Game 1 for Vancouver, and he saved 22 of 24 shots in a 4-2 win over the Predators, but he suffered an injury and has not played since.
Game 2 is when Casey DeSmith took over for the Canucks. He saved 12 of the 15 shots he faced in a 4-1 loss for Vancouver. That was a big talking point, as the Predators were able to get a win without generating many shots or chances. Although Thatcher Demko is the starter, DeSmith has experience. He bounced back in Game 3, saving 29 of the 30 shots he faced in a 2-1 Canucks win.
Vancouver is up 2-1 in the series, but now they will have to go to their third goalie in Arturs Silovs. He has very limited experience at the NHL level. Silovs played five games in the 2022-2023 season, and posted a 3-2 record with a .908 save percentage, according to NHL.com. He had a 2.75 goals against average in those games. He played in four games this season, posting a 3-0 record in them and a .881 save percentage, with a. 2.47 goals against average. Silovs is a young player and someone who could be a part of the future for the Canucks, but at 23 years old and on the road against the Predators in Game 5, this is a tough spot for the third goalie on the team's depth chart.
Canucks' series outlook
Turning to their third goalie this series in Silovs, the Canucks will look to limit chances to give him the best chance at leading the team to a win in Game 4. It is unknown when Demko or DeSmith will be able to return for Vancouver, so for now, they will look to get themselves by the Predators as is.
The Canucks came into this series as favorites over the Predators, and they still might be as they have a 2-1 series lead, but it is going to be a tougher task to pull off now than it was before these injuries to the goalies. Luckily, the Canucks will have two more home games this series, which should give them an advantage even if they lose Game 4.
If Vancouver does advance to the second round of the playoffs, the team will be set to face the winner of the Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers series. One would imagine that the Kings would be the preferred matchup, as the Oilers have a high-power offense that might feast on the Canucks' depleted goalie depth. That is a problem the Canucks hope they can attempt to address later on.