The Vancouver Canucks are a middling team thus far in the 2025-26 season, which is why they are trying to spark their roster by calling up prospect Tom Willander from the Abbotsford Canucks. Willander had an outside chance at making the team out of training camp, but the front office believed he needed some more development in the AHL. After an injury to former New York Rangers' defenseman Victor Mancini in Sunday night's win over the Edmonton Oilers, Elliotte Friedman reported that Willander is getting the call to be his replacement against his old team.

“We will see for sure at morning skate,” Friedman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “But looking like NHL debut tonight for the 2023 first-rounder.”

Mancini was only in the lineup on Sunday because of a lower-body injury to captain Quinn Hughes. With the Canucks teetering on a .500 record, they are desperate to fill the gaping hole left by Hughes. Willander might not be ready for full-time duty with Vancouver, but they could be throwing him into the fire on Tuesday night.

Willander was a star offensive defenseman at Boston University for the past two seasons. He recorded 49 points in 77 games with the Hockey East powerhouse and elected to sign his entry-level deal with the Canucks at the conclusion of last season. Willander has dressed for five games in the AHL so far this year, recording a goal and an assist.

Willander offers the Canucks another fleet-footed blueliner who excels at walking the line and creating space for his teammates in the offensive zone. While his defensive play is underrated, his ability to get physical is not. He doesn't look like the most dominant presence at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, but he throws whatever weight he has around. He won't give the Rangers anything easy on Tuesday night, and he might win over head coach Adam Foote with his relentless work ethic.