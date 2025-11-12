Vancouver Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes had an injury scare during the second period of Tuesday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Hughes appeared hurt after battling for the puck near the boards with Jets star Mark Scheifele. Hughes grabbed his shoulder before leaving the ice and heading to the Canucks' locker room.

Quinn Hughes has left tonight's game with an injury

A Vancouver staff member immediately rushed to the ice to check on Hughes, who was in clear pain. Hughes, however, managed to get up and skate to the bench on his own.

Seeing Hughes leave the game looking hurt was not a great sight for the Canucks and their fans, but they later got some good news when the 26-year-old blueliner returned to action. It appears that Hughes did not suffer any serious injury during that play against Scheifele, as the Canucks continue to battle the visiting Jets.

Quinn Hughes is back on the ice!

Hughes had a terrific start to the game against the Jets, as he had a hand in both of the Canucks' goals in the first period. He assisted on a Kiefer Sherwood goal around 11 minutes into the contest. Over a minute later, Hughes helped set up a goal on the power play by Jake DeBrusk that put the Canucks ahead, 2-1. However, the Jets responded with back-to-back goals before the first intermission to get the lead back.

Hughes, a former winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy, has been among the chief playmakers for the Canucks in the 2025-26 NHL regular season. He entered the Jets game with a team-leading nine assists to go with a goal for 10 points in 13 games played.

As for Vancouver, it is looking for consistency, which the Canucks have struggled to establish since winning three games in a row in October. They went 4-5-1 in their previous 10 outings, including a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at home.